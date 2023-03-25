Obsessed With ‘Abbott Elementary’? Watch These 7 Other Shows

Abbott Elementary has quickly become America’s most beloved network sitcom. There’s something about this group of dedicated teachers that keeps audiences coming back each week for more. Why?

Is it for the slow-burn romance between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams)? Did you painstakingly watch every stolen glance and deeply sigh at every missed moment like the rest of us? Really, making fans wait over a season and a half for them to kiss was just cruel.

Or is it for the powerful storylines? Watching teachers who work at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia as they make a positive impact on their student’s lives is empowering. Even though it’s a comedy, it’s hard not feel hopeful for a better future when watching how passionate these teachers are.

There are a million different reasons why fans keep coming back to watch Abbott Elementary, but only one that stands out the most: They’re simply obsessed! If you fall into this category, you’re in luck, because we’ve found the perfect shows for you to watch next. Scroll down to check them out.