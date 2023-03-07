Be a Goldfish, Sam Subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

Ted Lasso‘s third season is just days away from premiering and all fans can ask is, will it be the final one?

While there’s no definitive answer, star Jason Sudeikis offered a little clarity to viewers in a recent interview with Deadline. As for whether fans can expect to see Ted beyond the upcoming chapter, the actor joked, “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” referring to the website that allows anyone to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities.

In all seriousness though, Sudeikis noted, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet — that being Season 3 — it’s flattering.”

He went on to add, “Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Despite the potential end of Ted Lasso, there’s supposed openness when it comes to the idea of spinoffs as Sudeikis said, “Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories.” And there are certainly a lot of characters to possibly pursue whether it’s Brett Goldstein‘s Roy Kent, Juno Temple‘s Keeley Jones, Hannah Waddingham‘s Rebecca Welton, or Nick Mohammed‘s Nathan Shelley.

“It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely,” Sudeikis stated. Only time will tell if this spinoff potential will come to pass, but until then, fans can look forward to 12 all-new episodes of Ted Lasso when the show returns March 15.

Ted Lasso, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, March 15, Apple TV+