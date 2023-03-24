‘Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Is Also Heartbroken Over Roy & Keeley’s Split

Be a Goldfish, Sam Subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 2, “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea.”]

Ted Lasso‘s one of TV’s feel-good shows, but as fans have come to know over its ongoing run, emotions run high, and even gruff former footballer Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) isn’t immune.

At the beginning of Season 3, the foul-mouthed coach revealed his break-up with girlfriend Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) to niece Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield), and she spoke what many viewers were likely thinking in their heads, which is that his decision to end things was “stupid.” It’s evident that Keeley wasn’t keen on closing the door, saying that they’re taking a break as opposed to Roy’s use of the words “broke up.”

In the latest installment, “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea,” Roy and Keeley’s relationship status went wide as Isaac (Kola Bokinni) observed the pair’s awkward exchange in the halls of A.F.C. Richmond’s offices. Once the news does break to everyone, Roy is intent on making it clear he broke up with Keeley, but Goldstein can’t quite elaborate why.

“I don’t think I can answer that,” he tells TV Insider timidly. And likewise, when it comes to hope for the fan-favorite couple,” he teases, “All I can say is I love Roy and Keeley, and it’s heartbreaking that they’ve broken up.”

“Beyond that…. you’ll have to wait and see,” he adds with a grin. In the meantime, the episodes hint at a deeper bond between Roy and former foe Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). After patching things up in Season 2, mainly when it came to Roy’s relationship with Jamie’s ex, Keeley, it seems they’re moving toward something resembling friendship when Jamie tried hugging Roy after learning about the breakup.

“Well, I think it’s the other great love story in Ted Lasso,” Goldstein says. “I think Roy’s realized, you know, for all Roy’s flaws and self-loathing, he does see in Jamie a version of himself.” Only time will tell how Roy’s vision of Jamie comes to pass as Season 3 continues. Don’t miss it, as new episodes of Ted Lasso arrive each Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso, Season 3, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Apple TV+