‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Members Reveal Their Favorite Scenes (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Ted Lasso Season 3 is quickly approaching its final episodes and while viewers may be dreading the show’s potential end, we couldn’t help but ask the stars about their favorite moments from the much-loved series.

Through the ups and downs of AFC Richmond’s football matches to the personal triumphs and struggles, Ted Lasso has found a place in plenty of viewers’ hearts, and the same could be said of the cast as stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, James Lance, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and Cristo Fernández.

Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2

(Credit: Apple TV+)

Together, they’re reflecting on the quotes, moments, and more from the series which make them happy. What’s even sweeter is this team’s admiration for one another as Waddingham reveals one of her favorite moments features Dunster’s Jamie Tartt. The moment in particular that Waddingham refers to involves Jamie and his dad at the end of Season 1.

“Jamie sitting down and a shoe is thrown at this head and the way Phil Dunster looks up and looks into Ted’s eyes, it’s literally like every year of his childhood, the little boy, looking at someone to try and say ‘help me, I don’t know how to help myself,’ so that is the start of it for me,” Waddingham declares.

'Ted Lasso' Star Jodi Balfour on Jack & Keeley's Relationship Impasse
And fret not, because Ted’s “be curious, not judgemental” Season 1 scene is a favorite of more than one member of this team. Some selections are funny and others more heartfelt, but one thing’s for certain, this is a group that loves the show as much as viewers.

See the full reveal of selections, above, and don’t miss Ted Lasso Season 3’s final episodes as they drop on Apple TV+ through May 31.

Ted Lasso, Season 3, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Apple TV+

