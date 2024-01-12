2023 Emmy Predictions for Comedy Series & Performances: Matt Roush’s Picks

'The Bear,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' are among Matt Roush's Emmys 2023 comedy predictions
The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The long-delayed Emmys are upon us as the 75th annual event takes place four months later than planned due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

And what usually is a guessing game of who will win is even more perplexing as viewers root for shows that were on TV as far back as late 2022.  (Anything since June of last year was not eligible.) So, as viewers gear up for the program, critic Matt Roush is laying out his predictions for who is most likely to win, who should win, and who was wrongfully snubbed.

Scroll down to see his picks for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as the comedy acting categories, ahead of the 2023 Emmy Awards. And check out his drama picks here.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, January 15, 8/7c, Fox

Matty Matheson and Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 1
Matt Dinerstein/FX

Most likely to win: The Bear

Keep in mind that the most recent seasons of The Bear and Only Murders in the Building aren’t eligible until next year’s Emmys. And while Season 1 of The Bear was so intensely dark and dramatic that it barely qualifies (beyond its half-hour running time) as a comedy, that’s where it landed. (Same applies to the final season of Barry.) But there’s no denying The Bear’s critical popularity, giving it an edge over Abbott Elementary’s sublime second season.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Should win: Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne for 'Poker Face'
Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Should have been nominated: Poker Face

Bill Hader in 'Barry' Season 4
HBO

Lead Actor, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 1
FX

Most likely to win: Jeremy Allen White

This isn’t even close, Chef. Jeremy Allen White towers above the field as Carmy, the celebrity chef pouring his heart and soul into his family’s struggling restaurant. He’d be a front-runner in the drama category as well.

Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 1
Matt Dinerstein/FX

Should win: Jeremy Allen White

Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Should have been nominated: Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega for 'Wednesday'
Courtesy of Netflix

Lead Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Quinta Brunson for 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
ABC

Most likely to win: Quinta Brunson

There’s an outside chance that Christina Applegate will be rewarded for heroically continuing to play her hilariously waspish character on Dead to Me after her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. But it’s more likely that Quinta Brunson will add an acting trophy to the previous year’s writing Emmy as the Abbott’s most idealistic teacher.

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Should win: Quinta Brunson

Devery Jacobs for 'Reservation Dogs'
FX

Should have been nominated: Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

James Marsden in 'Jury Duty'
Freevee

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Brett Goldstein in 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

Most Likely to win: Brett Goldstein

A lot of variety in a strong category and a tough call. Will the voters go with a past favorite (Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, Barry’s beloved Henry Winkler) or try something new, with experts split between The Bear’s volcanic Ebon Moss-Bachrach and James Marsden drolly playing a version of himself in the reality spoof Jury Duty. I’m leaning toward a Bear sweep, but this could be Ted Lasso’s best shot for a win — and Phil Dunster had an arguably better season as the reformed bad boy Jamie Tartt).

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in 'The Bear' Season 1
Matt Dinerstein/FX

Should win: Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking 'Season 1
Apple TV+

Should have been nominated: Harrison Ford, Shrinking (a travesty of a snub!)

Jessica Williams in 'Shrinking' Season 1
Apple TV+

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear' Season 1
Matt Dinerstein/FX

Most likely to win: Ayo Edebiri

So many past winners are deserving — Abbott’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, and Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein was incredible in the final season’s Friars Club roast episode — and by pure laugh standards, Janelle James as Abbott’s outrageous principal is already overdue. But The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri seems destined to win as the soulful sous chef if the series performs as well as expected.

Alex Borstein for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' and Janelle James for 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
Prime Video; ABC

Should win: Alex Borstein or Janelle James

Sarah Goldberg for 'Barry' Season 4
HBO

Should have been nominated: Sarah Goldberg, Barry

