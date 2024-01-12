2023 Emmy Predictions for Comedy Series & Performances: Matt Roush’s Picks

The long-delayed Emmys are upon us as the 75th annual event takes place four months later than planned due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

And what usually is a guessing game of who will win is even more perplexing as viewers root for shows that were on TV as far back as late 2022. (Anything since June of last year was not eligible.) So, as viewers gear up for the program, critic Matt Roush is laying out his predictions for who is most likely to win, who should win, and who was wrongfully snubbed.

Scroll down to see his picks for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as the comedy acting categories, ahead of the 2023 Emmy Awards. And check out his drama picks here.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, January 15, 8/7c, Fox