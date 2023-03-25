Best Lines of the Week (March 17-23): ‘At The Very Least, Those Two Still Owe Me A Song’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Camila Morrone in 'Daisy Jones & The Six,' S1E10
Prime Video

Do you desire fresh starts, second chances or maybe a cool new hair color to try out? Look no further than our best lines from TV this week.

Prime Video dropped the final two episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six on March 23, showing us the quick and disastrous downfall we have been mentally and emotionally preparing for the entire season. Camila Morrone gave us a heart-wrenching performance in the episode’s final moments, delivering a line that will stay with us for a while.

This week also had us preparing to say farewell. The first season of Apple TV+’s Shrinking is wrapping up, but it continues to deliver heart and humor in the penultimate episode. The blind auditions on NBC’s The Voice came to an end this week and with it, the last addition to Team Blake as coach Blake Shelton announced his departure after Season 23 ends.

Read on to see some more of our favorite lines of the week!

Katy Perry on 'American Idol,' S6E5
ABC

American Idol (ABC)

“That’s where you’re gonna show us what the fire is, OK? I know you didn’t name yourself that for nothing.”

Katy Perry gives Fire Wilmore, a single mother and dancer, a second chance to prove herself a month later at the Nashville auditions.

Fox

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

“In our pranking relationship, I feel that I do all the work. You’ve never pranked me back once. Except for the bounced rent checks.”

— Mr. Fischoeder (voiced by Kevin Kline) complains to Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) about the lack of equality in their relationship, specifically on April Fools’ Day.

Harrison Ford as Paul on 'Shrinking,' S1E9
Apple TV+

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

“Gaby, academia is the fifth circle of hell. It goes babies, musicals, magic, kale, academia.”

— Paul (Harrison Ford) advises Gaby (Jessica Williams) against pursuing a professorship.

Kaity and Zach on 'The Bachelor,' S27E10
ABC

The Bachelor (ABC)

“I’ve put up walls and parameters myself. But you don’t owe me — that’s your relationship with the other women. Keep it there. I don’t care to hear it, to be honest.”

— Kaity puts Bachelor Zach Shallcross in his place when he reveals to her he slept with one of the other women after going into Fantasy Suites week aiming to not have sex.

Camila Morrone in 'Daisy Jones & The Six,' S1E10
Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

“So one day, when he’s ready, tell your father to give Daisy Jones a call. And tell Daisy Jones to answer. At the very least, those two still owe me a song.”

— In a posthumous interview, Camila Alvarez tells her daughter Julia (Seychelle Gabriel) to have Billy (Sam Claflin) reunite with Daisy (Riley Keough).

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in 'Ted Lasso,' S3E2
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

“Oh, that’s right. Y’all did a premake over here.”

— Ted (Jason Sudeikis) forgets that The Office was a British series before it made the move across the pond.

Blake Shelton on 'The Voice,' S23E6
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“I have one spot left on my team. I would be honored if you would join the last Team Blake as the last person I will ever hit this freakin’ worn out button for.”

— Blake Shelton hits his button for contestant Grace West, making her the last person to ever join his team.

Beau Mirchoff in 'Good Trouble,' S5E2
Freeform

Good Trouble (Freeform)

“I wanna share every sunrise and sunset with you. I wanna support you in achieving your dreams. I wanna have a family and grow old together. You’re my heart, my soul, my everything. Callie Adams-Foster, will you make me the happiest man alive? Will you marry me?”

— Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) pops the big question to Callie (Maia Mitchell).

Fallon Smythe in 'Gotham Knights,' S1E2
The CW

Gotham Knights (The CW)

Carrie: “You’re all supposed to be keeping a low profile. Oh, and dying your hair blue isn’t exactly blending in.”

Harper: “This is Gotham. You blend in by standing out.”

— Harper (Fallon Smythe) tells Carrie (Navia Robinson) how going incognito works in Gotham.

Grey Damon as Gibson in 'Station 19,' S6E11
ABC

Station 19 (ABC)

“So, no singing ‘Ding-dong, the Beckett’s gone?’”

— Gibson (Grey Damon) prematurely celebrates Beckett’s (Josh Randall) potential termination.

American Idol

Bob's Burgers

Daisy Jones & the Six

Good Trouble

Gotham Knights

Shrinking

Station 19

Ted Lasso

The Bachelor

The Voice

Beau Mirchoff

Blake Shelton

Camila Morrone

Fallon Smythe

Grey Damon

H. Jon Benjamin

Harrison Ford

Jason Sudeikis

Katy Perry

Kevin Kline

Navia Robinson

Zach Shallcross

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The cast of 'A Million Little Things'
1
ABC Finale Dates: ‘A Million Little Things’ Farewell, 2-Hour ‘Grey’s’ & More
ABC's Summer 2023 Programming
2
ABC Sets Summer 2023 Premiere Dates, Including ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ & ‘The Bachelorette’
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 couples
3
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Which Couples Are Still Together?
Brett Goldstein in 'Ted Lasso'
4
‘Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Is Also Heartbroken Over Roy & Keeley’s Split
Katherine Renee Kane, John Boyd, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Dylan McDermott and Roxy Sternberg of 'FBI' & 'Most Wanted'
5
‘FBIs’ Crossover First Look: See Agents Behind the Scenes in Rome & NYC