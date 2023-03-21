‘Ted Lasso’ Fans React as Jason Sudeikis Takes White House Question From Trent Crimm

Be a Goldfish, Sam Subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

The stars of Apple TV+‘s Ted Lasso appeared at the White House on Monday, March 20, to help raise awareness about mental health, and a familiar face popped up during a press briefing.

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, and Toheeb Jimoh took to the podium alongside White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to speak to reporters about the importance of talking about mental health. Toward the end of the briefing, Sudeikis said he had time to field one more question.

The man asking the question was none other than Trent Crimm, the fictional journalist from Ted Lasso, played by James Lance. While he usually introduces himself as “Trent Crimm, The Independent” on the hit sitcom, here, Crimm referred to himself as “Trent Crimm, fake journalist,” which caused laughter from the reporters in the room.

For the ‘Ted Lasso’ fans: Actor Jason Sudeikis took one question during the White House briefing, from ‘fake journalist’ Trent Crimm 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ul0gWaUwke — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 20, 2023

Crimm asked Sudeikis for his thoughts on Kansas City (the home of the actor and his character Lasso) being named one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

“Here I was hoping for a softball,” Sudeikis joked in a very Lasso-style manner. “I’m very excited, truth be told. I mean, I love this town. What I am worried about, though, is that once we get all these folks from all over the world coming to Kansas City and seeing our city, eating our food, meeting our people, you’re gonna have a lot of folks that don’t want to move away.”

Fans loved the surprise appearance from Crimm and took to social media to share their feelings.

“This was the best part of the entire thing today! I was so hoping this would happen!!” tweeted one fan, while another added, “This was awesome. y’all are so creative.”

“Jason Sudeikis speaking at the White House, taking a question, and the journalist is Trent Crimm? An absolute WIN for Ted Lasso fans,” wrote another.

