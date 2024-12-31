Shorter Hiatuses, Fewer Price Hikes & More New Year’s Resolutions for the TV Industry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Broadcast TV hasn’t had an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy winner since 2006, and it hasn’t only had one nominee in the category in the 2020s. With the proliferation of streaming, there are certainly more horses in the race now than there were in the days of, say, The West Wing and ER. But why can’t media corporations save some of their most ambitious series for their broadcast channels? Where’s the next Lost?