Chris O’Dowd in ‘The Big Door Prize,’ Retro ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Emergency NYC,’ Star Player on Team ‘Ted’

Irish charmer Chris O’Dowd leads an ensemble cast in the whimsical Apple TV+ comedy The Big Door Prize, about a machine that predicts small-town residents’ life potential. The final season of Riverdale thrusts Archie and the gang back to the 1950s. A Netflix docuseries follows emergency medical workers through the busy streets of New York City. Ted Lasso welcomes a superstar player onto the AFC Richmond team, but not everyone is convinced this is a win.

The Big Door Prize

Series Premiere

A warmhearted comedy sprinkled with a bit of whimsical Twilight Zone “what if” fantasy, this disarming series explores the effects on the small town of Deerfield when a mysterious “Morpho” machine suddenly appears in the grocery store, spitting out cards that predict each citizen’s life potential. The Irish charmer Chris O’Dowd (Get Shorty) leads a terrific cast as Dusty, a history teacher who’s the machine’s biggest skeptic as he observes people blowing up their lives, in ways big and subtle, after getting their existential marching orders, which often carry an ironic or poignant twist. If Frank Capra had ever directed an episode of The Twilight Zone, it might feel like this. The series launches with three episodes, each focused on a specific character. I expect you’ll like them all.

The CW

Riverdale

Season Premiere 8/7c

For the seventh and final season of the revisionist Archie Gang melodrama, the series goes back to the future with a time-tripping escapade in the seemingly simpler, yet still fraught, era of the 1950s. Only Jughead (Cole Sprouse) knows they’re from the future, while the others settle into a routine more familiar to fans of Happy Days and Grease, albeit with a more enlightened twist. Case in point: Betty (Lili Reinhart), Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) stand up to Riverdale High’s principal, who’d rather them not write about the tragedy of Emmett Till. Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) is more concerned about making a good impression on new arrival Veronica (Camila Mendes), a Hollywood starlet. Jeepers.

Netflix

Emergency: NYC

Series Premiere

“Sirens are the soundtrack of the city,” observes one of the frontline emergency medical workers profiled in an 8-part docuseries from the producers of Lenox Hill. As someone who lives in midtown Manhattan, I can attest to that—while also remembering the time when we applauded out our windows each evening during the pandemic lockdown at the heroism of these health-care workers. In an urban jungle where some 2 million-plus calls are registered each year, the series follows a helicopter flight nurse, paramedics, transplant surgeons, pediatric trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons as they provide essential medical services.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Good news for the struggling AFC Richmond team: Thanks to team owner Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) force of personality, they’ve landed superstar player Zava (Maximilian Osinski), a “charisma unicorn” who could single-handedly boost the team’s rankings. Not everyone is on board, though, including former standout Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), who worries that he’s a “self-absorbed glory hunter.” (Look who’s talking, but he’s not wrong, although Jamie’s take on a prima donna is one for the ages.) With the whole soccer world watching, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his “Diamond Dogs” crew still have time to discuss their favorite memories of Julie Andrews.

ABC/Sergei Bachlakov

A Million Little Things

10/9c

An eventful episode of the friendship-and-family drama, nearing its series finale, includes a clash between brothers Rome (Romany Malco) and younger brother Omar (guest star Jay Pharoah) over the fate of their father (Lou Beatty Jr.), and a visit by newly engaged Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta (Cameron Esposito) to the latter’s parents (played by character actors Jobeth Williams and George Wyner). New mom Maggie (Allison Miller) returns to work, discovering some unwelcome changes at the radio station, and new student Eddie (David Giuntoli) has a reckoning with his frosty prof (Liz Vassey).

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: