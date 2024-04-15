See Hannah Waddingham React to Photographer Who Asked Her to ‘Show Leg’ (VIDEO)

Be a Goldfish, Sam For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham gave a photographer a piece of her mind at the Olivier Awards on Sunday (April 14) after being asked to “show leg” while walking the red carpet.

The Emmy-winning actress, who hosted the annual theater awards ceremony, was making her way down the steps of London’s Royal Albert Hall when a photographer made a comment about her legs.

In a video shared by the account @odeiotedlasso on X (formerly Twitter), Waddingham is seen reacting to a man off-screen. “Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man,” she is heard saying.

She continues, “Don’t be a d**k, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No.”

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the made some comment about her leg we couldn’t quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

The Sex Education star then shakes her head and walks off. Before she moves on, she can be seen continuing to exchange words with the photographer, but it’s unclear what is said.

Fans respected Waddingham for confronting the photographer and took to social media to share their support.

“I could not love her more! I absolutely LOVE that she stands her ground and will not let people treat her like crap,” wrote one commenter.

“Damn rude photographer. I’m glad she called him out!” added another.

Another fan said, “What a queen – just when I thought I couldn’t love her more!”

“Hannah being an absolute icon for calling this kind of behaviour out,” wrote one X user.

“The snapper wanted her to show some leg and she politely said he wouldn’t ask a man to do that. Good for her. Creepy old man,” added another.

However, Waddingham didn’t let this unfortunate moment affect the rest of her evening as she opened the ceremony with an amazing performance with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

The evening’s big winners included Succession star Sarah Snook, who took home the Best Actress trophy for her multi-character performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Nicole Scherzinger, who picked up the Best Actress in a Musical gong for her turn as Norma Desmond in the recent revival Sunset Boulevard.

Waddingham most recently voiced the character Deliria in Fox’s animated series Krapopolis. She will next be seen in the upcoming movies The Fall Guy and Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2.