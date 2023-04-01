‘BEEF,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ & More Must-Stream Shows to Watch in April 2023

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Top 25 Streaming TV Shows for April 2023, 'BEEF,' 'Ted Lasso,' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'
Netflix; Apple TV+; Prime Video
BEEF, Ted Lasso, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
In an age of bottomless TV options, it’s not always easy to find the perfect fit for your next TV binge, but we’re helping you zero in on some solid options set to stream in April 2023.

From Netflix‘s buzzy new show BEEF and returning fan-favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to the ongoing third season of Ted Lasso and the highly-anticipated Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte, there’s an abundance of selections. Below, scroll down for a definitive list of the Top 25 shows, films, and more to check out this month.

This an excerpt from TV Insider’s April issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the April issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

 

 

 

 

Nick Offerman - 'The Last Of Us'
HBO

1. The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Fungi-affected humans and a civilization on the brink of extinction are simply supporting players to the emotional stories unraveled in this heart-stopping postapocalyptic thriller (based on the popular video game) starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Nick Offerman. Available Now.

Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten in 'Be My Guest With Ina Garten'
Discovery

2. Be My Guest With Ina Garten (Discovery+)

Misty Copeland, Laura Linney, Norah Jones, and Stanley Tucci (with Garten) are the four friends who each join the Barefoot Contessa host for a no-holds-barred day of career reflection, interesting stories, and (of course!) good food in the third season of the cooking series. As a sweet bonus, guests also share some of their favorite family recipes. Available Now.

Hugh Sachs and Golda Rosheuvel in 'Queen Charlotte
Netflix

3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as the fan-favorite royal from the flagship Bridgerton series, with India Amarteifio taking on the character in her younger years: as a determined woman on the rise to both prominence and power. Series Premieres, Thursday, May 4

NIck Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV

4. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

AFC Richmond fans, unite! The fictional soccer team and beloved comedy return for a long-awaited third (and possibly final) season. With no one optimistic about Team Lasso surviving in England’s Premier League, will Ted’s heartfelt “Believe” mantra be enough to motivate his players? Here, he comes face-to-face with his nemesis, the once shy ex-kitman and assistant coach Nathan (Nick Mohammed with Jason Sudeikis), who turned toxic and walked out on the club last season. Brett Goldstein’s foul-mouthed assistant Roy Kent steps up in the wake of Nate’s departure. C’mon, #@&*ing Richmond! Available Now.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly in 'A Tourist Guide To Love'
Netflix

5. A Tourist's Guide to Love (Netflix)

A travel exec (Rachael Leigh Cook, with Scott Ly) cures her broken heart with an undercover trip. Premieres Thursday, April 27

Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan - 'Fatal Attraction'
Paramount

6. Fatal Attraction (Paramount+)

Hide your bunnies! Lizzy Caplan (with Joshua Jackson) stars in a limited series based on the classic 1987 thriller. Series Premiere, Sunday, April 30

Agent Elvis
Netflix

7. Agent Elvis (Netflix)

The King of Rock ’n’ Roll (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) is inducted into a secret spy program. You’ve never seen Elvis Presley quite like this! Streaming Now.

Ali Wong in 'Beef'
Netflix

8. BEEF (Netflix)

Talk about polar opposites! Danny (Steven Yeun) is a moody down-on-his-luck contractor, while Amy (Ali Wong) is a successful self-made entrepreneur. When their lives collide in a road rage incident, the pressure to keep it cool is real. Series Premiere, Thursday, April 6.

Harrison Ford in '1923'
Paramount

9. 1923 (Paramount+)

The Duttons (including Harrison Ford’s Jacob) continue to face challenges such as navigating the rising tide of Prohibition. Available Now.

Rachel Brosnaham - 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'
Netflix

10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Get ready to be entertained: Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is more determined than ever that her star will rise again in the fifth and final season. Season Premiere, Friday, April 14.

Chris O'Dowd - 'The Big Door Prize'
Netflix

11. The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)

Everyone is eager to use a machine that appears in a small-town general store and dispenses envelopes containing the recipient’s true destiny—everyone, that is, except a wary Dusty (Chris O’Dowd), who is unsettled by technology’s too-true insight. Available Now.

Holly Madison - 'The Playboy Murders'
Warner Bros. Discovery

12. The Playboy Murders (Discovery+)

Appearing on the pages of Playboy is a dream come true — but for some, it can bring tragedy, as explored in this true crime series hosted by Holly Madison. Available Now.

Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening - 'Jerry And Marge Go Large'
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Jerry and Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

This movie is inspired by the true story of a retiree (Bryan Cranston, with Annette Bening) who discovers a loophole in the Michigan lottery. Available Now.

Hannah Waddingham - 'Tom Jones'
PBS

14. Tom Jones (PBS)

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham dons a corset in this Masterpiece romp. Series Premiere, Sunday, April 30.

Rachel Weisz-'Dead Ringers'
Prime Video

15. Dead Ringers (Prime Video)

This modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller stars Rachel Weisz as ob-gyn twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle, who will do whatever it takes to bring women’s healthcare to the forefront — even at the cost of entering dark and strange territory that could have deadly consequences for the world. Series Premiere, Friday, April 21.

Bridget Everett in 'Somebody Somewhere'
HBO

16. Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Bridget Everett’s Sam (emotionally) bares it all in the second season of this heartwarming comedy drama. Returns Sunday, April 23.

Justin Theroux, Melissa George - 'The Mosquito Coast'
Netflix

17. The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

Justin Theroux (with Melissa George) is a brilliant inventor who—after uprooting his family from the U.S. — finds authorities on his heels. Available Now.

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Orville Peck-'My Kind Of Country'
Apple TV

18.My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves’ competition series. Available Now.

Connie Britton - 'Dear Edward'
Apple TV

19. Dear Edward (Apple TV+)

A teen plane crash survivor meets others connected by the accident, like Connie Britton’s Dee Dee. Available Now.

20. CMT Music Awards (CBS)

For the third consecutive year, Kelsea Ballerini cohosts country’s big night. Sunday, April 2.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander'
Netflix

21. Outlander (Starz)

The American Revolution looms for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and wife Claire (Caitríona Balfe). Available Now

Jeremy Renner - 'Mayor of Kingstown'
Netflix

22. Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

Hard-nosed “Mayor” McLusky (Jeremy Renner) is determined to hold his Michigan town together in Season 2. Available Now.

Anya Taylor Joy - 'The Menu'
Netflix

23. The Menu (HBO Max)

Join Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and more for an unforgettable feast. This movie has more dazzling flavor than a five-star meal. Available Now.

Damián Alcázar and Jessica Collins in 'Acapulco'
Apple TV

24. Acapulco (Apple TV+)

The job of a lifetime isn’t what it seems in this comedy. Available Now.

Jasmine Cephas Jones in 'Blindspotting'
Starz

25. Blindspotting (Starz)

Jasmine Cephas Jones shines in Season 2 of this vibrant California-set comedy — with even more chaos and humor! Returns Friday, April 14.

