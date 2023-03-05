‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Severance’ & More Bingeable Apple TV+ Series to Watch Now

Matt Roush
Comments
Must-watch Apple TV+ series 'Ted Lasso,' 'Severance,' and 'Mythic Quest'
Apple TV+
Ted Lasso, Severance, and Mythic Quest

In the market for a solid TV binge? Look no further than Apple TV+. The streaming platform is home to plenty of bingeable options for every kind of viewer ranging from riotous comedies like Ted Lasso to more dramatic titles like Severance.

Below, scroll down for a peek into five must-binge titles available now on Apple TV+.

Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Who’s more lovable than Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), the goldfish-envying fish-out-of-water soccer coach and folk philosopher (“Our goal is to go out like Willie Nelson: on a high”) who took England by storm? If it’s true that absence makes the heart grow fonder, Ted Lasso’s legions of fans are sure to swoon when Apple TV+ presents the long-awaited third (and presumably final) season of the Emmy-winning comedy after a more than year-and-a-half hiatus.

We “believe” in Ted — it’s his mantra and favorite word — and the embattled players on his underestimated AFC Richmond team as well as those who cheer them on. We can’t wait to be exposed anew to player-turned-coach Roy Kent’s (Brett Goldstein) extravagantly profane vocabulary, to learn whether team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has a future with smitten Nigerian player Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) and to witness the fraught dynamics when Ted’s disgruntled protégé Nate (Nick Mohammed) becomes his nemesis as the new coach of West Ham, the team owned by Rebecca’s malevolent ex.

The series already has the World Cup–worthy distinction of winning 11 Emmys for its first two seasons. There’s no way Ted Lasso goes out anything but a winner. Available Now (Season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 15)

Gary Oldman in 'Slow Horses'
Apple TV+

Slow Horses

Oscar winner Gary Oldman recently said he’d be “honored and privileged to hang up” his acting career once this series finishes its run. So watching a master at work is one reason to catch his bad-tempered but brilliant Jackson Lamb, who heads up the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of this darkly comic espionage drama. Lamb’s squad of rejects turn out to be quite adept, foiling a tragic kidnapping plot in Season 1. In Season 2, they trail Lamb’s hunch about Cold War secrets and Russian operatives after a long-forgotten British agent turns up dead, an event Lamb takes personally. “That’s the kerosene on the fire for him,” Oldman says. “It’s that thing of ‘Never leave anyone behind.’” Chances are good you’ll feel the same way about this show. Available Now

Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+

The Morning Show

Star power is the secret to The Morning Show’s success. Beloved actress from a classic ’90s sitcom like FriendsJennifer Aniston? Check! Beloved actor from a classic 2000s sitcom like The Office’s Steve Carell? Check! An Oscar-winning movie star like Reese Witherspoon, whose most memorable TV role was playing Rachel’s younger sister on Friends? Check! Then cast them all in serious roles in a drama about a high-stakes national TV news program (think: the Today show), and you’ve got a hit on your hands. Or at least the highest-gloss guilty-pleasure soap opera streaming TV has created so far. Two seasons are available now. Jon Hamm will join Season 3 this spring. Available Now

Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao in 'Mythic Quest'
Apple TV+

Mythic Quest

Workplace sitcoms are as old as TV itself, but this hilarious comedy is as modern as they come: It’s set in a video game production company. Cocreated by and starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney as Ian, the founder of the fictional Mythic Quest game with his partner Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), the series also features F. Murray Abraham as the pompous writer who inspires the game’s storytelling universe. The show can be a gas for younger viewers getting an inside look at how their favorite pastimes are put together, with office politics included for a dash of real-world business. For older viewers (basically, most of us!), after three seasons, the show has created an office family as funny and moving as The Mary Tyler Moore Shows. Available Now

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower in 'Severance'
Apple TV+

Severance

You think you have a hard time finding the right work-life balance! Imagine toiling for Lumon Industries, where employees choose to undergo a medical procedure that splits their consciousness, keeping their lives inside and outside the office completely separate. That’s the idea in this eerie dystopian drama, headed by Adam Scott as Mark S., whose “outie” — aka his outside-the-office half — learns the truth about an ugly conspiracy involving Lumon. Will they ever escape their maze-like, all-white corporate offices with their whole selves intact? We in the real world ask ourselves that question everyday! Available Now

