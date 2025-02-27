‘Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster on What He’d Like to See Next for Jamie Tartt

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Phil Dunster in 'Ted Lasso'
Exclusive
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso‘s long-rumored fourth season has yet to be officially announced, but that doesn’t mean we can’t imagine what could be in store for the fan-favorite characters at the center of Apple TV+‘s Emmy-winning comedy.

When star Phil Dunster stopped by TV Insider’s studio for promotion of his other series on the streamer, Surface, alongside costar Gugu Mbatha-Raw, he imagined what Jamie Tartt’s future might look like, or what he wishes to see next for the character.  Regarding the potential fourth season, Dunster admitted, “What can I say? Not very much. I don’t know.”

Phil Dunster in 'Ted Lasso'

Apple TV+

As for what he’d like to explore, “More costumes,” Dunster shares candidly. After all, we know Jamie has a penchant for fashion ever since he was introduced in Season 1. The actor adds he’d also like to see “how he would feel about the Olympics, I suppose what the things are that he would like — What’s his perfect Sunday? I’d like to know that.”

As viewers will recall, Jamie was first introduced as the hot young player on AFC Richmond, the football team (soccer for Americans) at the center of the series which saw American Football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) step in to lead the players towards victory. Initially, Jamie is the most resistant to Ted’s practices, but he ultimately warms up to him, even after he briefly leaves the team.

10 Ways the 'Ted Lasso' Finale Set up Season 4
Related

10 Ways the 'Ted Lasso' Finale Set up Season 4

By the time Season 3 came to a close, Jamie was still playing for AFC Richmond and appeared to be repairing the strained relationship he had with his abusive father. There was also a question of where he stood with ex Keeley (Juno Temple) in respect to foe-turned-friend Roy (Brett Goldstein), as a potential love triangle was teased.

Only time will tell if Dunster will reprise his role in the rumored fourth season, but for now, we’ll keep our fingers crossed Jamie Tartt will return to TV screens in the future.

Ted Lasso, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now Apple TV+

— Additional reporting by Meredith Jacobs

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

Ted Lasso where to stream

Ted Lasso

Phil Dunster




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gene Hackman in Unforgiven, 1992
1
Gene Hackman & Wife’s Death Being Treated as ‘Suspicious’
Hanako Greensmith as Violet — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 15
2
Who’s Going to Die on ‘Chicago Fire’? New Promo Hints at Tragedy
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - Francesco Cura, Maria Canals-Barrera, David Deluise, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Selena Gomez, Gregg Sulkin
3
‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Fans Ask ‘Where’s Max?’
4
‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Falls to the Floor After Winning $100,000
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 10
5
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe Breaks Down Ruzek’s ‘Voight-like Behavior’