Ted Lasso‘s long-rumored fourth season has yet to be officially announced, but that doesn’t mean we can’t imagine what could be in store for the fan-favorite characters at the center of Apple TV+‘s Emmy-winning comedy.

When star Phil Dunster stopped by TV Insider’s studio for promotion of his other series on the streamer, Surface, alongside costar Gugu Mbatha-Raw, he imagined what Jamie Tartt’s future might look like, or what he wishes to see next for the character. Regarding the potential fourth season, Dunster admitted, “What can I say? Not very much. I don’t know.”

As for what he’d like to explore, “More costumes,” Dunster shares candidly. After all, we know Jamie has a penchant for fashion ever since he was introduced in Season 1. The actor adds he’d also like to see “how he would feel about the Olympics, I suppose what the things are that he would like — What’s his perfect Sunday? I’d like to know that.”

As viewers will recall, Jamie was first introduced as the hot young player on AFC Richmond, the football team (soccer for Americans) at the center of the series which saw American Football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) step in to lead the players towards victory. Initially, Jamie is the most resistant to Ted’s practices, but he ultimately warms up to him, even after he briefly leaves the team.

By the time Season 3 came to a close, Jamie was still playing for AFC Richmond and appeared to be repairing the strained relationship he had with his abusive father. There was also a question of where he stood with ex Keeley (Juno Temple) in respect to foe-turned-friend Roy (Brett Goldstein), as a potential love triangle was teased.

Only time will tell if Dunster will reprise his role in the rumored fourth season, but for now, we’ll keep our fingers crossed Jamie Tartt will return to TV screens in the future.

Ted Lasso, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now Apple TV+



— Additional reporting by Meredith Jacobs