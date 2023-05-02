‘Ted Lasso’: Where Else You Can See the Stars Shine

Jim Halterman
Comments
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 cast
Apple TV+
Just like the upbeat AFC Richmond soccer team on Ted Lasso, the series has seen its considerable efforts rewarded since its August 2020 debut. It made Emmy history as the most nominated debut comedy and has won the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy two years in a row. Also, its rabid audience cannot get enough of the show and the talented cast, which bodes well for other projects they have on small and big screens and the stage. Let’s see what’s keeping Lasso hot even during its third, swan song season.

Ted Lasso, Season 3, New Episodes, Wednesdays through May 31, Apple TV+

Brett Goldstein-'Films To Be Buried With'
Courtesy of Films to Be Buried With

Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent)

Like Sudeikis, the Brit does double duty, acting and writing on Ted Lasso, but it’s not his only show: He cocreated and writes the Jason SegelHarrison Ford Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking. He also surprised by appearing at the end of 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, playing an imposing Hercules, and could be heard as a pitchman for Volkswagen during World Cup coverage. With all that, Goldstein has still kept up with episodes of his movie-centric podcast, Films to Be Buried With With Brett Goldstein.

Juno Temple in 'The Offer'
Paramount Pictures

Juno Temple (Keeley Jones)

The British star who early in her career played Cate Blanchett’s daughter in 2006’s Notes on a Scandal is in demand more than ever thanks to Lasso. Last year she donned an American accent as ambitious Bettye McCartt opposite Miles Teller in The Offer, the Paramount+ series on the making of The Godfather. Next, you’ll see her in the fifth season of FX’s Fargo with Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jon Hamm.

Jason Sudeikis hosting 'SNL'
NBC

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

You wouldn’t think the actor would have any free time given that he also directs and/or writes some episodes of Ted Lasso. But the former Saturday Night Live regular (from 2005 to 2013) did make a triumphant return as host of SNL in October 2021. Sudeikis, who costars on Hulu’s animated superhero comedy Hit-Monkey, has a role in the upcoming satirical film Fool’s Paradise starring Ken Jeong (May).

Brendan Hunt on Jeopardy
ABC

Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard)

The Chicago native, who worked with Sudeikis early in their careers, costarred with him in 2014’s Horrible Bosses 2 prior to developing Lasso alongside Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. Hunt showed his smarts this year as a semi-finalist on Celebrity Jeopardy! (right), and his distinctive voice can be heard on commercials for the likes of Geico, Skittles, and Volkswagen.

Hannah Waddingham - 'Tom Jones
PBS

Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton)

Beginning April 30, the British actress shines as vengeful Lady Bellaston in PBS period drama Tom Jones. Along with lending her voice to two upcoming animated projects — Fox’s Krapopolis series and a Garfield film — she’ll costar with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Sarah Niles - 'Ted Lasso'
Prime Video

Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone)

We all could use a little Dr. Sharon, the tough but calm therapist who helped Ted overcome some emotional baggage during Season 2. But Niles clearly has much more in her acting arsenal, including a role on the HBO series I May Destroy You. Also a theater vet, the British actress guest starred in 2022 as good Samaritan Rosemary in the first season of the Netflix drama The Sandman and also played wealthy Claudia Richards in the Succession-like Prime Video family drama Riches.

Toheeb Jimoh - 'The Power'
Prime Video

Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya)

A month before the premiere of Lasso, Jimoh was creating buzz in the well-received BBC movie Anthony, which showed what life would’ve been like if a slain teen had lived. From there he went to new heights by breaking out as the heart-forward AFC Richmond player Sam. Next, Jimoh is setting his sights on the theater, where this summer he’ll star in Romeo and Juliet in London.

Nick Mohmmed in 'Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie'
David Appleby / TM & copyright © Fox Searchlight Pictures. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection

Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley)

The British comedian and writer is best known to U.S. fans who’ve watched Mohammed transform from underling to villain on Lasso, along with some smaller roles (such as in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie), but we can expect to one day meet his attention-hungry character, Mr. Swallow. Swallow has appeared on the U.K. stage in shows exploring Houdini and his own version of A Christmas Carol. Through May, Mohammed is touring in his show The Very Best and Worst of Mr. Swallow.

