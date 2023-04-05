Return to ‘Schmigadoon’ (Now ‘Schmicago’), ‘Abbott’s Educator of the Year, Jesse Spencer Visits ‘Chicago Fire,’ A ‘Ted Lasso’ Rivalry
The deliriously clever musical parody Schmigadoon! returns for a second season, now morphed into the edgier Schmicago, sending up sexier 1970s-era musicals. Abbott Elementary rookie teacher Gregory Eddie is more surprised than anyone when he’s named Philadelphia’s Educator of the Year. Former series star Jesse Spencer returns to Chicago Fire, but just for a visit. Ted Lasso gears up for the big match between AFC Richmond and rival West Ham.
Schmigadoon!
The Emmy-winning musical-comedy spoof returns for an inspired and deliriously entertaining second season. Stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, as a modern couple seeking escape from malaise, are plunged into another tuneful fantasyland—albeit of a darker hue than the first season, which sent up Rodgers & Hammerstein-style classics. This time, Melissa and Josh seek a happy ending in “Schmicago,” where the music and dancing take on a sexier Bob Fosse-like vibe, with nods to Chicago (including a murder trial, with Jane Krakowski as celebrity lawyer), Cabaret (with Dove Cameron as a Sally Bowles flapper type) and a wild mashup of Sweeney Todd (Alan Cumming as a butcher) and Annie (Kristen Chenoweth running an orphanage of tykes who are “good enough to eat”). Cinco Paul’s score also embraces ’70s pop rock with homages to Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair and even a touch of Burt Bacharach. The all-star cast delivers time and again. A total delight.
Abbott Elementary
The mix of barbed humor and heartfelt sentiment is especially strong in an episode where novice teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) is unexpectedly named “Educator of the Year” by a publicity-seeking Philadelphia Board of Education. He knows he doesn’t deserve it, but his fellow teachers—even lusty principal Ava (Janelle James)—urge him to go along to get along. In other classroom action, veteran teacher and Kindergarten goddess Barbara (Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph) learns she needs to complete the latest continuing education requirements at risk of her teaching license, and idealistic Janine (Quinta Brunson) is shaken during an encounter with an uncooperative and hostile parent. They all deserve awards, to be quite honest.
Chicago Fire
Gone but definitely not forgotten, original cast member and series star Jesse Spencer returns to Firehouse 51—though only briefly—as former captain Matt Casey. The reason for his return is strictly business—he’s serving with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on a special task force—but it could get personal should he reunite with his ex, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). While the firehouse is no doubt happy to welcome back their friend and colleague, Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Capp (Randy Flagler) are preoccupied by trying to make sure fellow firefighter Tony (Anthony Ferraris) stays healthy enough to break the department’s perfect attendance record.
Ted Lasso
It’s the “match of the week” as AFC Richmond takes on arch-rival West Ham, which many see as a contest between Richmond coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and his one-time protégé Nate “Wonder Kid” Shelley (Nick Mohammed). Ted, as usual, tries to rise above the heated rhetoric, insisting “Nate didn’t hurt me,” but his heart is hurting nonetheless by what he’s learned about his family’s domestic situation back home in the states. No matter who wins, can Ted feel like anything other than a loser? Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) wrote the must-see episode.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- The Conners (8/7c, ABC): Louise (Katey Sagal) feuds with Becky (Lecy Goranson) after she accidentally sends a nasty message in the family’s group text thread. Elsewhere, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) hopes to heat things up in the bedroom with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).
- The Flash (8/7c, The CW): After another snafu at S.T.A.R. Labs creates time anomalies, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) fight to get back to their own reality.
- Survivor (8/7c, CBS): The game changes again when the tribes drop their buffs, pack their bags and move onto the same beach.
- Dr. Pimple Popper (9/8c, TLC): Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee has her hands full in the Season 9 premiere, dealing with Kenny, whose condition causes hundreds of lumps all over his body, and Paula, whose swollen feet ooze a noxious substance.
- Growing Belushi (9/8c, Discovery): Jim Belushi returns for a third season of the docuseries set at his family’s Oregon cannabis farm, where they toil to expand the business into a national brand, despite setbacks including a devastating fire.
- A Million Little Things (10/9c, ABC): Father’s Day presents challenges for new dad Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), who’s spending the day for the first time without his late father, and for Rome (Romany Malco), who’s looking for a safe place for his dad, Walter (Lou Beatty Jr.).
- Dave (10/9c, FXX): The misfit rapper (Dave Burd) sets out on his first tour with his posse as Season 3 opens with two episodes: the first in Texas, where Dave looks for love, and the second back in his Philadelphia hometown.
- Hullraisers (11/10c, IFC): A bawdy British sitcom depicts the misadventures of three irreverent working-class women from the city of Hull in Yorkshire.
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (streaming on Netflix): An intimate documentary follows the Scottish musician as he struggles with anxiety during his breakout year.