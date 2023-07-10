Thanks to So Help Me Todd streaming on Paramount+, the first season of the CBS legal drama can be in your queue (until it returns for its second), but what’s one of its stars, Marcia Gay Harden, watching? That’s what TV Insider asked her when she stopped by our office.

Two of her picks are likely the choices for many out there: the popular Succession and Ted Lasso. The HBO drama, about the rich, powerful, and dysfunctional global-media family, is an “effing amazing show and amazing actors and amazing writing and it’s so tense.” At the time, she hadn’t finished the season (its last), due to work, but she was “ready to jump right back in.” For her, it’s the show to watch “if you want to hate your kids.”

As for the Apple TV+ comedy (which may or may not have just ended with its third season), following Jason Sudeikis‘ titular football coach transitioning to soccer in England, it’s her and her eldest child Eulala’s go-to whenever the actress is in New York. “If you need to be in a good mood and feel happy, of course you’re going to watch Ted Lasso,” she enthuses.

Her other pick is Max‘s The Great Pottery Throw Down, which follows the competition of 10 home potters from around the country and which she highly recommends to those interested in pottery. “I’m a potter,” she shares. “You watch all these people make pots and then get eliminated from the show, and I love watching that.”

Watch the full video interview to see Harden share more about why she’s picked Succession, Ted Lasso, and The Great Pottery Throw Down.

So Help Me Todd, Season 2, TBA, CBS (Season 1, Streaming Now, Paramount+)