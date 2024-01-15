During one of Hollywood’s major events, making a mistake in pronouncing a nominee’s name during live interviews is something to avoid.

On the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham commented when E! Emmys Red Carpet host Laverne Cox mispronounced her name as “Hannah Waddington.” Hannah corrected it, emphasizing it’s “ham” as in “Waddingham,” not “ton.”

Laverne took it lightly, insisting she’d remember for the future. The pair then proceeded with their red carpet interview and, prior to concluding, Laverne took a moment to stress that the actress’s name was “Waddingham, not ton,” prompting Hannah to reiterate the importance of “getting it right” once more.

Despite the hiccup, both stars looked stunning at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Hannah wore a beaded gown with a deep v-neckline and a feather-filled train, while Laverne dazzled in a low-cut black leather dress with a tight corset top.

Although the two were able to move on amicably, the internet already got their hooks in on the moment and reacted to the hiccup on social media.

“Very uncomfortable watching Laverne Cox butcher Hannah Waddingham’s name. First it was “Waddington” and then it was “Wattingham,”” one X user noted. “Adding insult to injury it doesn’t seem she knows this was Ted Lasso’s last season.”

All this happened before the main event began and on the red carpet. Check out all the looks from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024.