Who Said It? ‘Ted Lasso’ Edition

Be a Goldfish, Sam Subscribe to our Ted Lasso Newsletter:

“Football is life!”

If you’re a true Ted Lasso fan, you probably heard Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) saying that quote in your head as you read it. And we don’t blame you! This beloved Apple TV+ show is full of lovable characters, who are known for saying some of the most memorable lines.

Who can forget when Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) told Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? It’s got a 10-second memory,” after Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) tripped him while they were running drills? Or when Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) confessed to Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), “I have a confession to make. I’ve never really cared about football. I know. I know it sounds insane, but I know how to act at a match. ‘Referee! Offside, you turnip,'” even though she has a history of dating football players?

Even though we all watched as these moments unfolded on our television screens, the real question we should be asking ourselves is, “Do I remember who said my favorite lines?” Put your Ted Lasso knowledge to the test, and take the quiz below to find out if you remember which character said each quote.

Ted Lasso, Season 3, Wednesdays, Apple TV+