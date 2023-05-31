‘Ted’s Farewell, ‘Drag Me to Dinner,’ Nancy Drew’s Final Mystery, Disney+ Goes Big on Indiana Jones

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Season Finale

What are the odds that Ted Lasso’s (Jason Sudeikis) “truth bomb” that he’s about to deliver to team boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) involves leaving England, and AFC Richmond, for his homeland and family? The Season 3 finale, widely thought to be the series finale (at least of the Emmy-winning show in its current form), could also give happy endings to Nate (Nick Mohammed), who’s poised to return to the team he once betrayed; and to Rebecca, whose ambush by ex-husband Rupert’s (Anthony Head) other wronged women could spell the arch-villain’s downfall. That’s a lot to unpack, but also a lot to anticipate.

Drag Me to Dinner

Series Premiere

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are executive producers and guiding spirits of a raucous faux-reality competition in which two teams of drag queens in each episode trade barbs and throw shade while preparing the most outrageous themed dinner parties. Harris judges each effort alongside drag superstar Bianca Del Rio and comedic actress Haneefah Wood. Whoever excels in the categories of food and drink, design and décor, and entertainment and overall vibe will be rewarded with the Glorious Golden Grater. The others will just have to sashay away and try harder next time.

Colin Bentley/The CW

Nancy Drew

Season Premiere 8/7c

The fourth and final season of the supernatural-laced mystery opens with the amateur sleuth (Kennedy McMann) and her gang investigating the disappearance of bodies from the town cemetery. Were they stolen—or did they somehow rise on their own? Love triangles also bedevil Nancy, who’s still working through the curse that keeps her from acting on her feelings for BFF Ace (Alex Saxon).

Everett Collection

Raiders of the Lost Ark

This is how it began, way back in 1981, with Harrison Ford embarking on his rollicking adventures as archeologist adventurer Indiana Jones in a tip of the fedora to classic movie serials. With the latest movie in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, scheduled for release at the end of June, Disney+ cranks up the nostalgia dial, streaming Raiders and its three sequels: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Also in the catalog: the short-lived TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, which aired in 1992-93.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

Nick News (7/6c, Nickelodeon): A new edition of the award-winning newsmagazine for young viewers includes a report on how the movement to ban TikTok would affect its target audience, while another segment profiles the founder of the Luddite Club, a group of teens who shun technology and social media.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America (8/7c, Fox): Graham Elliot is guest judge as chefs from the Midwest compete for a spot in the Top 20. Followed by Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (9/8c), where the entrepreneur contestants work to dazzle attendees at a themed charity gala for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The 1619 Project (8/7c, ABC): Pulitzer winner Nikole Hannah-Jones views the turbulent history of Black America’s fight for democracy and justice through her own family’s story in a docuseries that aired on Hulu earlier this year.

(8/7c, ABC): Pulitzer winner Nikole Hannah-Jones views the turbulent history of Black America’s fight for democracy and justice through her own family’s story in a docuseries that aired on Hulu earlier this year. Court Cam (9/8c and 9:30/8:30c, A&E): New episodes of the series that captures outrageous moments in the courtroom include a defendant who keeps everyone up to date on college baseball scores while on trial for murder, and a road-rage suspect attacking a bailiff in court. Followed by new episodes of I Survived a Crime (10/9c and 10:30/9:30c) in which a woman recounts being carjacked during a police shootout with a wanted fugitive, and yet another road-rage motorist who runs down a woman who’s trying to photograph his license plate.

Dave (10/9c, FXX): The comedy’s third season ends with rapper Dave (Dave Burd), who’s been on tour, possibly finding the love of his life. Stunt casting alert!