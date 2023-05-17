Patricia Arquette in ‘High Desert,’ Unmasking a Winner, ‘The Family Stallone,’ Last ‘Lies’

Apple TV

High Desert

Series Finale

Emmy and Oscar winner Patricia Arquette is a riot—and an absolute wreck—in a quirky dark comedy as Peggy, a barely recovering addict in California’s arid Yucca Valley whose messy dead-end life picks up when she decides to try her hand at being a private eye. She’s unconventional, to say the least, and her various sets of wheels make Jim Rockford’s Firebird look like a luxury vehicle. Working (barely) alongside a burned-out P.I. played by Brad Garrett, Peggy recklessly follows leads that entangle her with shady art collectors and a self-styled guru (Homeland’s Rupert Friend) in a truly bizarre caper. Bernadette Peters co-stars as Peggy’s beloved dead mother—and a stranger who bears an uncanny resemblance to her. Or is this just another of Peggy’s hallucinations? Launching with three episodes.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

It’s an off week for the Richmond AFC soccer team, enjoying a 10-game winning streak, but another plus-sized hourlong episode in Ted’s uneven season as various members of the Greyhounds head home to play for their native countries in the yearly “international break.” Coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is mostly in the background for this episode, which reintroduces Sam Richardson (Veep) as West African billionaire Edwin Akufo, the arch-nemesis of star player Sam (Toheeb Jimoh). Akufo’s plan to shake up the soccer world brings arch-rivals Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and the devilish Rupert (Anthony Head) in uncomfortably close contact. Subplots in the overstuffed episode bring significant developments in the personal and professional lives of Keeley (Juno Temple) and Nate (Nick Mohammed), reminding us that this season—which still hasn’t been confirmed as the last—is nearing its conclusion.

Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer

8/7c

Only two costumed performers are left—Medusa and Macaw—and just one can be rewarded with the Golden Mask trophy. The finalists perform two songs in the season finale before the winner is declared. Followed by the season finale of Farmer Wants a Wife (9/8c), where we’ll learn if any of the four guys gets their wish.

The Family Stallone

Series Premiere

Perhaps as a reward for delivering the streamer a hit in Tulsa King—or maybe it’s a punishment?—Sylvester Stallone becomes a reality-TV star, opening up his home life for a lighthearted series that opens with Sly returning home after months of shooting only to be greeted with a prank on his 76th birthday. His co-stars are the women in his life: wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Alan Markfield/CBS

True Lies

Series Finale 9/8c

Some box-office blockbusters just aren’t meant for the smaller screen. And so this harmless, weightless remake of James Cameron’s 1994 hit signs off after just one season with back-to-back episodes. In the first, married spies Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are dismayed to learn the teenage hacker now working for the clandestine Omega Sector is dating their daughter Dana (Annabella Didion). In the series finale, the agency and the Taskers’ marriage are tested when a fellow spy goes missing.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: