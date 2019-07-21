Shows
Holidays
Star Trek: Picard
TV-MA
7.5
Science fiction
Drama
Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard steps into the next chapter of his life. chapter of his life.
Airs
on
CBS All Access
Where to stream by season:
1
Cast
Crew
Patrick Stewart
Jean-Luc Picard
Isa Briones
Dahj
Alison Pill
Agnes Jurati
Santiago Cabrera
Cristobal "Chris" Rios
Michelle Hurd
Raffi Musiker
Harry Treadaway
Narek
Evan Evagora
Elnor
Alex Kurtzman
Elnor
Michael Chabon
Executive Producer
Akiva Goldsman
Elnor
James Duff
Executive Producer
Patrick Stewart
Elnor
Heather Kadin
Executive Producer
Rod Roddenberry
Elnor
Trevor Roth
Executive Producer
News
September 14, 4:00 pm
15 Categories to Watch at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
July 25, 10:00 am
Comic-Con
'Magicians,' 'Zoey's, '100' & More Fan Faves Come Together for
[email protected]
(VIDEO)
June 26, 10:00 am
Exclusive
Garret Dillahunt & Michelle Hurd Share Meet-Cute Story on 'Friday Night In With the Morgans' (VIDEO)
April 21, 5:30 pm
Escape Into New Worlds With These 11 Sci-Fi & Fantasy TV Shows
March 28, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (March 20-26): 'It Will Be a Cold Day in Hell Before You Beat Me'
March 26, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Million' and Other Finales ('Picard,' 'Sinner,' 'Deputy'), a Gold Standard on 'Top Chef'
More News ⇩
Video
July 21, 2019, 7:00 pm
Comic-Con
'Picard' Cast on Reprising Their 'Star Trek' Roles & How Characters Have Changed (VIDEO)
