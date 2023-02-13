Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of February 13-19.

How could anything but Magnum P.I. top our list this week after it was saved by NBC following CBS‘ cancellation? Season 5 premieres (February 19), and it’s “a little sexier” with Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) together. Also premiering on February 19, over on ABC, is Milo Ventimiglia’s return to TV after the end of This Is Us with The Company You Keep, in which he plays a con man opposite Catherine Haena Kim’s CIA officer; the two, of course, fall for each other.

Over on streaming, two shows return for their final seasons. Star Trek: Picard‘s third season (February 16 on Paramount+) reunites Patrick Stewart with several of his Next Generation costars. And over on Prime Video, Carnival Row returns for its second season (February 17), with Philo (Orlando Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension.

And for those who like singing competitions, American Idol returns with its 21st season (February 19 on ABC) and The Masked Singer puts celebrities in costumes once again for its ninth season (February 15 on FOX).

Returning to our list from last week are A Million Little Things (was #3) and The Flash (was #5).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.