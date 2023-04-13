Another ‘Grey’s Farewell, A ‘Ghosts’ Wedding, ‘Picard’s Final Battle, ‘Florida Man’ on Netflix
Dr. Maggie Pierce leaves Grey’s Anatomy in back-to-back episodes—but will her husband Winston go with her? Hit comedy Ghosts stages a wedding for scout leader Pete’s daughter. A new but familiar enemy surfaces in the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard. Édgar Ramírez is a reluctant Florida Man returning to the Sunshine State in a wild Netflix caper.
Grey’s Anatomy
After nine years as brilliant surgeon Dr. Maggie Pierce, half-sister to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo, still narrating but currently on an extended hiatus), Kelly McCreary is saying goodbye to Seattle and Grey Sloan as part of a back-to-back night of hospital drama. Things weren’t looking so good last week between her and doc husband Winston (Anthony Hill), who she likened to an emotional coward. Will he be left behind? Other key storylines include the long-distance relationship between Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster), and more troubling, the targeting online and elsewhere of Bailey (Chandra Wilson) as a “baby killer.”
Ghosts
One of the most frequently asked questions regarding the hit sitcom involves a sometimes headless leather jacket-wearing ghost, who has only briefly been glimpsed since the pilot episode. Turns out his name is Crash (Alex Boniello), and he makes a return appearance after his head is found lodged in a tree trunk, sparking a mystery about who took the head and why. All of which is backdrop to Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) sentimental wish to have his daughter Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel) conduct her wedding at the Woodstone B&B. But first, Sam (Rose McIver) needs to convince the family to return to the scene of her dad’s bizarre arrow-in-the-neck death.
Star Trek: Picard
Revelations and reversals fuel one of the most thrilling episodes yet of the spinoff’s exceptional final season, setting up next week’s grand finale. After Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) forces Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) to confront the mystery of his true nature, the crew of the Titan—by which we mean the reunited cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation—realizes the full extent of the Changeling threat to Starfleet as Frontier Day approaches. The cliffhanger is a doozy.
Florida Man
“This ain’t Disney World anymore,” discovers ex-cop Mike Valentine (Édgar Ramírez), who heads back to his home state of Florida in a quirky seven-episode caper in search of a femme fatale. Mike’s goal: erase the gambling debt he owes a Philly mobster (Emory Cohen) by tracking down his runaway girlfriend (Abbey Lee), with whom Mike has his own secret history. The quest reunites Mike with his dad (Anthony LaPaglia), a shady retired police chief who wants to get in on the action when there turns out to be a considerable treasure at stake, with twists and turns reminiscent of Elmore Leonard and Carl Hiaasen.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Young Sheldon (8/7c, CBS): Georgie (Montana Jordan) celebrates his 18th birthday by going on a date with a woman who’s not the mother of his child, while his own mother Mary (Zoe Perry) confronts neighbor Brenda (Melissa Peterman) about her “friendship” with husband George (Lance Barber).
- Station 19 (8/7c, ABC): The crew is less than impressed by Theo’s (Carlos Miranda) leadership style.
- So Help Me Todd (9/8c, CBS): Series star Marcia Gay Harden reunites with her Code Black co-star Benjamin Hollingsworth, once again playing a doctor who faces Margaret in court when she represents the son of a woman who died during routine surgery.
- Animal Control (9/8c, Fox): There’s a goose on the loose, while the precinct is wrapped up in its animal adoption day.
- Headliners with Rachel Nichols (10/9c, Showtime): The veteran NBA reporter opens a weekly interview series with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
- This Is Mark Rober (10/9c, Discovery): The former NASA engineer turned YouTube star gives viewers an inside look at the experiments and pranks from his viral videos
- Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest (10:30/9:30c, Circle Network): Follow rising country-music star Julia Cole as she travels to music festivals including Nashville’s CMA Fest, Dallas’ State Fair of Texas and Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival.
ON THE STREAM:
- Titans (streaming on HBO Max): The superhero series returns for the remainder of its fourth and final season.
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (streaming on Netflix): In the second season of the animated family comedy, the Boss Baby forms a start-up to market “difficult” babies.
- ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis (streaming on Hulu): Third time’s a charm as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker trade vows in scenic Portofino.
- For those with more international tastes, Viaplay presents the limited series Cell 8 (in Swedish and English), a crime drama in which a man’s arrest in Finland is connected to a death row prisoner in the United States. On Topic, the six-part Welsh-English crime dramedy Rough Cut follows a 26-year-old with an affinity for picking locks who’s embroiled in a diamond heist.