Another ‘Grey’s Farewell, A ‘Ghosts’ Wedding, ‘Picard’s Final Battle, ‘Florida Man’ on Netflix

Dr. Maggie Pierce leaves Grey’s Anatomy in back-to-back episodes—but will her husband Winston go with her? Hit comedy Ghosts stages a wedding for scout leader Pete’s daughter. A new but familiar enemy surfaces in the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard. Édgar Ramírez is a reluctant Florida Man returning to the Sunshine State in a wild Netflix caper.

Grey’s Anatomy

9/8c

After nine years as brilliant surgeon Dr. Maggie Pierce, half-sister to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo, still narrating but currently on an extended hiatus), Kelly McCreary is saying goodbye to Seattle and Grey Sloan as part of a back-to-back night of hospital drama. Things weren’t looking so good last week between her and doc husband Winston (Anthony Hill), who she likened to an emotional coward. Will he be left behind? Other key storylines include the long-distance relationship between Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster), and more troubling, the targeting online and elsewhere of Bailey (Chandra Wilson) as a “baby killer.”

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

One of the most frequently asked questions regarding the hit sitcom involves a sometimes headless leather jacket-wearing ghost, who has only briefly been glimpsed since the pilot episode. Turns out his name is Crash (Alex Boniello), and he makes a return appearance after his head is found lodged in a tree trunk, sparking a mystery about who took the head and why. All of which is backdrop to Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) sentimental wish to have his daughter Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel) conduct her wedding at the Woodstone B&B. But first, Sam (Rose McIver) needs to convince the family to return to the scene of her dad’s bizarre arrow-in-the-neck death.

Star Trek: Picard

Revelations and reversals fuel one of the most thrilling episodes yet of the spinoff’s exceptional final season, setting up next week’s grand finale. After Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) forces Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) to confront the mystery of his true nature, the crew of the Titan—by which we mean the reunited cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation—realizes the full extent of the Changeling threat to Starfleet as Frontier Day approaches. The cliffhanger is a doozy.

Florida Man

Series Premiere

“This ain’t Disney World anymore,” discovers ex-cop Mike Valentine (Édgar Ramírez), who heads back to his home state of Florida in a quirky seven-episode caper in search of a femme fatale. Mike’s goal: erase the gambling debt he owes a Philly mobster (Emory Cohen) by tracking down his runaway girlfriend (Abbey Lee), with whom Mike has his own secret history. The quest reunites Mike with his dad (Anthony LaPaglia), a shady retired police chief who wants to get in on the action when there turns out to be a considerable treasure at stake, with twists and turns reminiscent of Elmore Leonard and Carl Hiaasen.

