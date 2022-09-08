We can start counting down the days to the Next Generation reunion hitting our screens because Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has a premiere date.

Announced as part of Star Trek Day — the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and celebration of the franchise’s enduring legacy — Picard‘s final season, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Thursday, February 16, 2023 on Paramount+. The streaming service also released a new teaser featuring a first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan.

Patrick Stewart, who reprised his iconic The Next Generation role as Jean-Luc Picard for the Paramount+ series, will be joined by his former costars LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Brent Spiner (Data), as well as Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi) from the first two seasons in the third and final season.

In fact, Seven of Nine’s the one in command of the Titan — Picard and Riker need to find a ship — and the one to say “Engage” in the trailer, which you can watch above. It offers a look at all the returning characters as well as what they’ll be facing.

Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner and executive produces with Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin.

Star Trek: Picard, Third & Final Season Premiere, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Paramount+