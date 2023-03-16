‘Picard’ Welcomes Another Familiar Face, March Madness Begins, Delicate Surgery on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More ‘Good Trouble’
Star Trek: Picard’s reunion season continues with a controversial figure from Picard’s past arriving for his court martial. Expect at least a few dramatic upsets as the field of 64 teams in NCAA’s Men’s basketball tournament begins play on CBS and the Turner networks. Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) returns to Grey’s Anatomy with a surgery sure to make a few interns, and viewers, queasy. Freeform’s Good Trouble welcomes back Callie for its fifth season.
Star Trek: Picard
So many familiar faces from the Star Trek: The Next Generation era have made this third and final season of Picard feel like old home week—in the best way. But when another figure from Admiral Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) past arrives to consider court-martialing the rogue leader for treason, more troubling memories emerge. Elsewhere on the Titan, the search is on for the shape-shifting changeling saboteur. “They could be everywhere—or anyone—and we would never know,” cautions Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden).
Grey’s Anatomy
“Who wants to come fix a penis?” legendary surgeon Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) teases when she returns to Grey Sloan for a delicate surgery. Interns Lucas (Niko Terho) and Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) are typically gung-ho to assist, but don’t be surprised if someone becomes gun shy in the OR. In other hospital news, suspended doc Owen (Kevin McKidd) decides to take control of his medical future, but how will his wife and new chief of surgery Teddy (Kim Raver) take the news?
Good Trouble
The spinoff of The Fosters sets the stage for the return (as a guest star) of original cast member Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams, last seen bound for Washington, D.C. and a dream job with the ACLU. As the fifth season begins, it looks like someone got shot when her adopted sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and her pals tried to escape from Silas’s (Graham Sibley) cult farm. On a happier plane, Davia (Emma Hunton) and Dennis (Josh Pence) settle into the honeymoon phase of the relationship fans had long been awaiting.
Alaska Daily
After two years, a suspect has finally been arrested in the murder of Gloria Nanmac, but reporters Eileen (Hilary Swank) and Roz (Grace Dove) still aren’t satisfied with what they see as a rush to judgment. Whey they continue to ask tough questions, fellow journalists Claire (Meredith Holzman) and Austin (Craig Frank) take to the skies to see what their wealthy former owner is up to in a remote area of supposedly protected land. Their digging could make the Daily Alaskan a powerful new enemy.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Round (starts at noon/11c, CBS; 1:20/12:20c, TNT; 1:50/12:50c, TBS; 7:25/6:25c, truTV): Let the March Madness begin! With games airing all day into the evening, the field of 64 men’s teams begins play, and no one’s bracket is safe from potential upsets. Bring on the Cinderellas.
- Call Me Kat (9/8c, Fox): American Idol Season 17 vet Margie Mays guests as a singer who Max (Cheyenne Jackson) hopes can boost his songwriting career, causing Kat (Mayim Bialik) to confront her green-eyed monster of jealousy.
- Grown & Gospel (9/8c, WE tv): A six-part docu-reality series profiles five childhood friends who are praying to make it big in Detroit’s gospel scene.
- Butchers of the Bayou (9/8c, A&E): A two-part true-crime documentary (concluding Friday) follows the grisly paths of two serial killers terrorizing Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the 1990s and early 2000s, never operating together but apparently aware of each other’s horrific spree.
- Ghost Adventures (9/8c, Travel Channel): Zak Bagans and his paranormal team take off in the Season 18 finale aboard an 1800s steam ferry where something dark may have been awakened during the pandemic.
- Shadow and Bone (streaming on Netflix): In Season 2 of the elaborate fantasy series, soldier Alina Starkov (Jessie Mai Li) continues her quest to find the mythical beasts that could save her homeland from evil General Kirigan’s (Ben Barnes) “unkillable army made of shadow.”
- Queens Court (streaming on Peacock): Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host a dating show in which three high-profile “queens” (Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea) seek a “king” among 21 suitors. Would a mere duke suffice?
- Tyler Perry’s Zatima (streaming on BET+): Season 2 of the Sistas spinoff tracks more ups and downs in the sexually charged relationship of Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett).
- Wolf Pack (streaming on Paramount+): Ramsey (Sarah Michelle Gellar) has an arson suspect in custody in the supernatural thriller’s Season 1 finale, but the Pack unearths another possible culprit.