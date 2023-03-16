‘Picard’ Welcomes Another Familiar Face, March Madness Begins, Delicate Surgery on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More ‘Good Trouble’

Trae Patton/Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard

So many familiar faces from the Star Trek: The Next Generation era have made this third and final season of Picard feel like old home week—in the best way. But when another figure from Admiral Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) past arrives to consider court-martialing the rogue leader for treason, more troubling memories emerge. Elsewhere on the Titan, the search is on for the shape-shifting changeling saboteur. “They could be everywhere—or anyone—and we would never know,” cautions Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden).

ABC/Liliane Lathan

Grey’s Anatomy

9/8c

“Who wants to come fix a penis?” legendary surgeon Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) teases when she returns to Grey Sloan for a delicate surgery. Interns Lucas (Niko Terho) and Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) are typically gung-ho to assist, but don’t be surprised if someone becomes gun shy in the OR. In other hospital news, suspended doc Owen (Kevin McKidd) decides to take control of his medical future, but how will his wife and new chief of surgery Teddy (Kim Raver) take the news?

Freeform/Liliane Lathan

Good Trouble

10/9c

The spinoff of The Fosters sets the stage for the return (as a guest star) of original cast member Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams, last seen bound for Washington, D.C. and a dream job with the ACLU. As the fifth season begins, it looks like someone got shot when her adopted sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and her pals tried to escape from Silas’s (Graham Sibley) cult farm. On a happier plane, Davia (Emma Hunton) and Dennis (Josh Pence) settle into the honeymoon phase of the relationship fans had long been awaiting.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Alaska Daily

10/9c

After two years, a suspect has finally been arrested in the murder of Gloria Nanmac, but reporters Eileen (Hilary Swank) and Roz (Grace Dove) still aren’t satisfied with what they see as a rush to judgment. Whey they continue to ask tough questions, fellow journalists Claire (Meredith Holzman) and Austin (Craig Frank) take to the skies to see what their wealthy former owner is up to in a remote area of supposedly protected land. Their digging could make the Daily Alaskan a powerful new enemy.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: