Paramount+ Sets Renewals & Premiere Dates for ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Picard’

It’s a good day to be a fan of Paramount+’s Star Trek series.

The streaming service has announced new season premiere dates and additional 10-episode season pickup orders across the live-action series (including for one that has yet to premiere). Both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have been renewed, for Seasons 5 and 2, respectively. (Picard was previously renewed for Season 3 and is currently in production.)

Discovery returns as Season 4 continues on Thursday, February 10, and Strange New Worlds finally has a series premiere date: Thursday, May 5. Meanwhile, Picard returns for its second season on Thursday, March 3. (Among the teases we’ve already seen is that John de Lancie’s trickster Q is back.)

And if you’re a fan of Paramount+’s animated Star Trek, Lower Decks is set to return in the summer of 2022 with its 10-episode third season and has been renewed for a fourth. Star Trek: Prodigy, meanwhile, returned on Thursday, January 6, with its midseason finale set for Thursday, February 3. The second half of the 20-episode Season 1 will be available later in 2022.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer, Star Trek franchise, in a statement. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build ‘Trek’s’ next phase of programming for years to come.”

Star Trek: Prodigy, Thursdays, Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery, Returns, Thursday, February 10, Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 3, Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 5, Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 3 Premiere, Summer 2022, Paramount+