Annie Wersching to Play the Borg Queen in ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2

An old enemy is returning for the second season of Star Trek: Picard as Runaways actress Annie Wersching is set to play the Borg Queen.

The casting is somewhat of a homecoming for Wersching, whose first acting role came in 2002 in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. She is the third actress to take on the Borg Collective leader following Alice Krige, who played the character in Star Trek: First Contact and the Star Trek: Voyager series finale, and Arrow star Susanna Thompson, who portrayed her in two episodes of Voyager.

Star Trek: Picard debuted on Paramount+ in January 2020 and centers around a retired Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) who is still coming to terms with the death of Data (in Star Trek: Nemesis) and the destruction of the planet Romulus (in 2009’s Star Trek). The second season will continue to follow Picard into the next chapter of his life.

The series also stars Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as twin androids Dahj and Soji Asha, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, Harry Treadaway as Narek, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Orla Brady as Laris, and Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Brent Spiner as Data and Altan Inigo Soong.

Season 1 also saw appearances from fellow TNG cast members Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Del Arco. Season 2 will also see John de Lancie reprise his role as alien Q, who he played in various Star Trek series over the years.

Wersching is perhaps best known for her role as Renee Walker in the Fox action-drama series 24. Her other roles include Julia Brasher in Amazon’s police procedural Bosch, Lily Salvatore in The CW’s supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries, and Emma Whitmore in NBC sci-fi series Timeless. She also voices the character of Tess in the popular video game The Last of Us.

