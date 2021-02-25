There’s a lot of change coming when CBS All Access becomes Paramount+ on March 4 — and so many new shows for TV fans to look forward to in the future on the streaming service.

As part of ViacomCBS unveiling its streaming strategy and upcoming library, we now know of quite a few revivals, reboots and new series coming to Paramount+. They join continuing CBS All Access Originals No Activity, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, The Good Fight, and Why Women Kill.

Scroll down for the descriptions of Paramount+’s upcoming scripted dramas, comedies and reality shows.

Scripted Dramas

Criminal Minds: A new scripted series brings the team back together to investigate a single, fascinating case over 10 episodes.

Flashdance: Based on the 1983 movie. A young woman struggles to make her mark in the ballet world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself. The drama series will pick up from where the story left off, but in the present day.

Halo: Based on the iconic Xbox franchise, Halo’s epic universe and cast of characters come to life in this new original drama series, which takes place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Originally set to have premiered on Showtime, the series will air on Paramount+ but still be produced by Showtime. Halo is scheduled to premiere in early 2022.

Land Man: Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Love Story: This series is based on the 1970 movie of the same name, and comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the executive producers of Gossip Girl, The O.C. and Looking for Alaska.

Mayor of Kingstown: This series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, it provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series comes from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and will star Jeremy Renner.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The next installment of the popular Star Trek franchise is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The Italian Job: When the grandchildren of the legendary Charlie Croker inherit his old safety deposit box, the quest for the infamous Italian bullion is reignited.

The Man Who Fell To Earth: Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie, the series will follow a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution, and must confront his own past to determine our future.

The Offer: This scripted limited event series is based on producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather.

The Parallax View: This scripted series is based on the iconic 1974 film.

Y:1883: This Yellowstone prequel follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one.

Yellowstone Spinoff, 6666 (Working Title): Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing… The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.

Comedies

Frasier: Frasier’s back – and he’s more exactly the same than ever. Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as the Dr. Frasier Crane.

Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies: With both classic and new songs, and a diverse cast, the series is a prequel to the unforgettable 1978 musical film Grease, and tells the story of how Frenchy’s older sister, Jane, founded the Pink Ladies. The series, from Paramount Television Studios, is executive produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent), Marty Bowen (Twilight) and Erik Feig (La La Land).

Guilty Party: This dark comedy stars Kate Beckinsale as a discredited journalist who finds herself in over her head when she latches onto the story of a young mother sentenced to life in jail for murdering her husband – a crime she claims she didn’t commit.

Inside Amy Schumer: The franchise returns with five specials starring Amy Schumer, one of the entertainment industry’s leading forces as a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer and director.

Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon: A super-sized event based off the long-running hit, critically-acclaimed Comedy Central series.

The Game: The popular BET sitcom returns with a mix of original cast and new players, and will offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

The Harper House: This animated family comedy follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town.

The Weekly Show with Trevor Noah (Working Title): Trevor Noah will star in and produce an initial six episode series looking at stories across the societal landscape and talk with the people behind the headlines: people you know; people you don’t know; and people you didn’t even know you didn’t know.

Younger: The final season of the TV Land series that follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job — will be released on Paramount+ first.

Reality Shows

Big Brother Live Feeds: Fans have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the Big Brother house.

Dating Naked: The most vulnerable social experiment returns to bring dating back to its most honest, unguarded and naked form. Can these modern daters strip back their preconceived notions, carefully curated images AND their clothes to reveal their true selves and find love?

Ink Master: In this tattoo competition reality series, some of the nation’s top tattoo artists battle it out in various tattoo challenges that not only test the artists’ technical skills, but also their on-the-spot creativity for the title of Ink Master.

Love Island on Paramount+: This extension of the popular CBS reality series takes subscribers beyond the boundaries of what’s shown in the broadcast with exclusive content and live visits to the Villa.

Queen of the Universe: In a singing competition like no other, drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is Queen of the Universe. High heels, high octaves, high competition – this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off.

Road Rules: Strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by boarding a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life changing prize.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: The best of the best from RuPaul’s Drag Race return to compete for $100,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. In each episode, legendary queens will battle it out until only one drag queen is crowned the winner. The series moves from VH1 to Paramount+.

The Challenge: All Stars: Twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules have been selected to return for a second chance at the ultimate competition. All have history, but when relationships are the key to survival, will these legends be able to form new bonds or will their past lead to their demise? With $500,0000 and their legacies on the line, which of these All Stars will prove they are still the best of the best?

The Real World: Homecoming: New York: Almost 30 years later, the original “seven strangers” that paved the way for modern reality TV are moving back into the New York loft where it all began. Viewers will be reunited with the cast from the very first season of The Real World in a brand new multi-episode docuseries to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real. Series begins streaming on Thursday, March 4.