Garret Dillahunt & Michelle Hurd Share Meet-Cute Story on 'Friday Night In With the Morgans' (VIDEO)

Love is in the air for this week's episode of Friday Night in with the Morgans as Fear the Walking Dead's Garret Dillahunt and Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd stop by virtually as guests.

In the episode airing June 26, the pair — who have been married since 2007 — chat with hosts Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton-Morgan about the first time they every met. We have your exclusive sneak peek at the fun in the sweet clip, above.

Also in this episode, the couples are joined by fellow guest Sonia Barnes-Moorhead who is the Executive Vice-President of Astor Children's Foundation, an organization that rehabilitates foster children who have experienced severe abuse and trauma.

Things kick-off as Hilarie recalls the first time that she and Michelle worked together on the Christmas film Naughty or Nice. This leads the conversation to Hilarie mentioning their costar on that film, Danneel Ackles, and how when she stopped by Friday Night in, they talked about the first time Hilarie met Jeffrey.

The conversation then prompts Hilarie to ask Michelle and Garret about the first time they met, hinting that she's heard it's a cute story. Hear the spouses regale their meet-cute tale to the hosts and Barnes-Moorhead in the clip above and don't miss the latest installment of Friday Night in with the Morgans.

Friday Night in with the Morgans, Fridays, 10/9c, AMC