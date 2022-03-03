True Crime Dramatized in ‘Dropout’ and ‘Joe vs. Carole,’ ‘Picard’ Returns, ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ A ‘Ghost’ Comes Out

This is one of those Thursdays where you can really feel the avalanche of TV on streaming and other platforms, with almost too many premieres to list. Among the highest profile: Hulu’s engrossing The Dropout, about disgraced tech CEO Elizabeth Holmes, fighting for attention against Peacock’s campy recreation of the Joe vs. Carole shenanigans from Tiger King. On Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard joins Discovery. HBO Max launches a fun pirate spoof, Our Flag Means Death. And one of CBS’s Ghosts realizes his true nature in another terrific episode.

Hulu

The Dropout

Series Premiere

Amanda Seyfried impresses in a compelling eight-part docudrama as Elizabeth Holmes, the formerly celebrated and now disgraced founder and CEO of biotech company Theranos, whose vision of revolutionizing health care seduced famous investors to the tune of billions. Only one problem: The top-secret tech she promoted never really worked. A classic rise-and-fall tale of ambition, hubris, deceit and paranoia enlists a top-drawer cast including Lost’s Naveen Andrews as her Svengali mentor, Laurie Metcalf as a Stanford professor who sees through Elizabeth even before she drops out to become a cover girl and media sensation, and William H. Macy as her loudest critic, who engineers the downfall of Theranos by prodding the Wall Street Journal to look behind the curtain. The first three episodes drop today, the rest premiering weekly. (See the full review.)

Mark Taylor/Peacock

Joe vs. Carole

Series Premiere

On the other end of the docudrama spectrum is a campy eight-episode re-enactment (all available for binge-watching) of the Tiger King feud between big-cat advocate Carole Baskin (Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon) and her nemesis, Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s John Cameron Mitchell). It will be hard for even these flamboyant performers to top the Netflix original, though Joe claims to be based on the Wondery podcast.

Trae Patton/Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard

Season Premiere

Like a greatest-hits compilation in one episode, the long-awaited second season of the Trek spinoff opens by reviving a number of fan favorites from Next Generation lore: The Borg, alien counselor/bartender Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg), the imperious and enigmatic Q (John de Lancie)—and of course, the Captain, now Admiral, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), once again called away from his beloved vineyard to save the galaxy. Or so it seems as a new mystery unfolds reuniting the space explorer, now encased in a new synthetic body, with the colorful crew of La Sirena. But this is also a deeply introspective season, as Picard is challenged to look not just beyond the stars but within, to address the question: “Why have you chosen to be alone?”

James Dimmock/CBS

Star Trek: Discovery

Meanwhile, in an altogether different timeline, the exciting fourth season of the space opera continues with the Discovery crew anxiously preparing for first contact with the unknown species responsible for the planet-consuming anomaly headed toward Earth. With the doomsday clock loudly ticking, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) assembles an away team to investigate the ruins of a nearby planet in hopes of gleaning some psychological insight into these mysterious aliens. Taking advantage of this distraction, rogue pilot Book (David Ajala) and scientist Tarka (Shawn Doyle) sneak aboard the ship to further their own goals.

CBS

Ghosts

9/8c

Centuries of repression and trauma bubble to the surface in the delightful supernatural comedy when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) ask the ghosts to bunk together so they can get rooms ready for the B&B they’ve been planning to open all season. Soon, no one can sleep because of Thorfinn’s (Devan Chandler Long) noisy night terrors, prompting the arrival of a therapist who can only speak (unknowingly) to the Viking through Sam. The bigger reveal involves Revolutionary War fop Isaac (a touching Brandon Scott Jones), who has lived in a limbo of denial for hundreds of years, only now confronting his true nature when he feels he must try, however awkwardly, to seduce his new roomie, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). Their scene of thwarted, misguided passion is one for the ages.

Courtesy of HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death

Series Premiere

Yo-ho-ho and a cornucopia of anachronistic jokes. Sleeper of the week, and a fun show you shouldn’t let escape notice, this lively spoof of 18th-century pirating stars Flight of the Conchords’ Rhys Darby as would-be “gentleman pirate” Stede Bonnet, who haplessly captains the pirate ship Revenge to the dismay of his mostly inept crew of would-be pillagers. “Polite menace, that will be my brand,” Bonnet pompously decides. But how will that play when his path crosses that of the truly feared Blackbeard (executive producer Taika Waititi of What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit fame)?

Inside Thursday TV: