‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Adds ‘TNG’s LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn & More (VIDEO)

Make it so, indeed! Star Trek fans may not be ready for this announcement.

Paramount+ has revealed that Patrick Stewart’s The Next Generation costars LeVar Burton (Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Lt. Worf), Jonathan Frakes (Cmdr. William Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi), and Brent Spiner (Lt. Cmdr. Data) have joined the cast of Star Trek: Picard Season 3, the concluding chapter in the series’ saga. (Whoopi Goldberg appeared as Guinan in Season 2.) Watch the cast announcement below.

“I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” Terry Matalas, Season 3 showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement. “So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

This news comes on First Contact Day. As depicted in Star Trek: First Contact, starring the aforementioned TNG cast members, April 5, 2063 is the day humans first make contacts with Vulcans. It’s a day celebrated annually by Star Trek fans.

Star Trek: Picard stars Stewart in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on The Next Generation, in the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. In addition to Matalas, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman,, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers for Season 3.

