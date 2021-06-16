‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Teaser Brings Jean-Luc Face-to-Face With Q (VIDEO)

For First Contact Day (on April 5), Paramount+ revealed that John de Lancie is bringing his iconic Star Trek character Q to Picard.

And now for Captain Picard Day, the streaming service released another treat involving the trickster god and Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard. (Star Trek fans celebrate Captain Picard Day on June 16 in honor of a fictional annual event held on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D for the ship’s schoolchildren, as seen in The Next Generation.)

“What the hell is happening here?” Picard asks. An “excellent question,” he’s told in the new teaser.

“Oh, dear, you’re a bit older than I imagined,” Q continues before Picard turns and sees the being. “How I’ve missed you.”

Watch the trailer below for glimpses at what’s to come, with time “broken,” an attempt to save the future, and what makes Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) stand still.

“Q’s arrival is, as it often was, utterly unexpected but also comes at a shattering moment in the episode,” Stewart said during the announcement of the character’s return on First Contact Day. “Whether it’s directly connected to Q or not, I am actually still not quite sure, but there is significant trauma, and in fact at the moment, I’m working on how the trauma of this moment hangs around Picard for quite a substantial part of the episode. Then, there he is.”

In addition to Stewart, Ryan, and de Lancie, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 also stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. Joining co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas as executive producers are Alex Kurtzman, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin. Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer are co-executive producers.

