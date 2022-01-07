‘Late Late Show’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Production Shut Down by COVID-19

The TV industry continues to be affected by the surge in COVID-19 cases and its omicron variant as CBS Studios’ The Late Late Show and Star Trek: Picard are the latest shows forced to pause production.

On Thursday, Late Late Show host James Corden took to Instagram to announce that he had recently contracted the virus. As a result, the CBS late-night talk show ceased production. Repeats are scheduled to air over the next few days until Corden is fit to return.

“I just tested positive for covid 19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” Corden shared in an Instagram statement. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x.”

Corden is the third late-night host this week to reveal he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Seth Meyers confirmed that he had contracted the virus, resulting in NBC canceling this week’s scheduled episodes of Late Night With Seth Meyers. While The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also revealed on Monday that he had COVID-19 during his show’s holiday break.

Meanwhile, the Paramount+ drama Star Trek: Picard has been shut down since Monday after what is believed to be a substantial COVID-19 outbreak. According to The Hollywood Reporter, more than 50 crew members tested positive on Monday, which marked the show’s return to production following the Christmas break.

The Star Trek spinoff series, which stars Patrick Stewart, has a massive crew of over 450 staffers. The infections are said to have spread across multiple zones, including Zone A, which contains cast and those directly in contact with them. According to THR, filming is expected to resume early next week.

This news follows the shut down of several TV shows due to the highly contagious omicron variant. Earlier this week, fellow CBS Studios productions NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles announced a freeze to production, while NBC’s Chicago Fire also suspended filming after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

