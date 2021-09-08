‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed, Plus Q Messes With Time in the New Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s a really good day to be a fan of Star Trek and especially Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart, who first played the character for seven seasons on The Next Generation). Star Trek: Picard‘s panel as part of the Star Trek Day celebration not only dropped some good news about its future but also released an action-packed trailer of what’s to come.

Stewart shared that Picard has been renewed for a third season at Paramount+ and introduced a teaser for the upcoming second season, set to premiere in February 2022. As you probably expected, bringing in John de Lancie’s trickster Q has resulted in quite the change to the lives of Jean-Luc and the others.

“Do you recall what I said, Jean-Luc, when last we parted ways? The trial never ends,” Q says. When Picard protests, “I am way too old for your bulls—,” Q cuts him off with a snap of the fingers. And suddenly, things are very different.

“Q went back in time and turned our world into a totalitarian nightmare,” Picard explains. Though “time has been broken,” as Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) notes, he promises everyone he’ll get them all home. However, he warns, “the only way to heal our future is to go back and repair the past.”

Watch the trailer below to see everyone trying to undo the nightmare they’re now living in (they only have three days!), the first look at Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen, and much more.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 also stars Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), Orla Brady (Laris), and Brent Spiner (Data).

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Kirsten Beyer is co-executive producer. Goldsman and Matalas are co-showrunners for Season 2.

Star Trek: Picard, Season 2 Premiere, February 2022, Paramount+