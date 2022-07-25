Behind the Scenes With the Stars of ‘TWD,’ ‘Resident Alien,’ ‘The Orville’ & More at SDCC 2022 (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
The Orville: New Horizons, Star Trek: Picard, Resident Alien
Sara Jaye Weiss

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 took place this past weekend and, in addition to panels and interviews, the event gives fans the chance to see stars kick back, relax and have fun.

That’s exactly what happened when some of our favorite casts stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, on Saturday, July 23. Some really got into the games, while others couldn’t help striking wacky poses (show-related, in some cases!)

'TWD,' 'EVIL,' 'Resident Alien' & More Stars in Our Comic-Con StudioSee Also

'TWD,' 'EVIL,' 'Resident Alien' & More Stars in Our Comic-Con Studio

See the stars' portraits from our SDCC studio.

Scroll down to check out the casts of Resident Alien, The Walking Dead, The Orville: New Horizons, and many more. And don’t miss the stars who dropped by on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22 here.

Evil’s Aasif Mandvi and Katja Herbers
Sara Jaye Weiss

Evil’s Aasif Mandvi and Katja Herbers

Evil’s Christine Lahti and Katja Herbers
Sara Jaye Weiss

Evil’s Christine Lahti and Katja Herbers

Evil’s Aasif Mandvi, Katja Herbers, and Christine Lahti
Sara Jaye Weiss

Evil’s Aasif Mandvi, Katja Herbers, and Christine Lahti

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Charles Edwards, and Daniel Weyman
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Charles Edwards, and Daniel Weyman

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Daniel Weyman
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Daniel Weyman with TV Insider’s Emily Aslanian

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vickers, and Dylan Smith
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vickers, and Dylan Smith

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Dylan Smith, Sophia Nomvete, Tyroe Muhafidin, Markella Kavenagh, and Charlie Vickers
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Dylan Smith, Sophia Nomvete, Tyroe Muhafidin, Markella Kavenagh, and Charlie Vickers with TV Insider’s Emily Aslanian

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Charlie Vickers and Dylan Smith
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Charlie Vickers and Dylan Smith

Mayans M.C.’s Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, JD Pardo, and Danny Pino
Sara Jaye Weiss

Mayans M.C.’s Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, JD Pardo, and Danny Pino, with TV Insider’s Andrea Towers

The Orville: New Horizons’ Peter Macon, Mark Jackson, Penny Johnson Jerald, Jessica Szohr, J. Lee, Anne Winters, and Chad L. Coleman
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Orville: New Horizons’ Peter Macon, Mark Jackson, Penny Johnson Jerald, Jessica Szohr, J. Lee, Anne Winters, and Chad L. Coleman with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook

The Orville: New Horizons’ Chad L. Coleman, J. Lee, Anne Winters, Peter Macon, Mark Jackson, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Jessica Szohr
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Orville: New Horizons’ Chad L. Coleman, J. Lee, Anne Winters, Peter Macon, Mark Jackson, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Jessica Szohr

The Orville: New Horizons’ Mark Jackson, Penny Johnson Jerald, Anne Winters, and Chad L. Coleman
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Orville: New Horizons’ Mark Jackson, Penny Johnson Jerald, Anne Winters, and Chad L. Coleman

Reginald the Vampire’s Savannah Basley, Jacob Batalon, Mandela Van Peebles, and Em Haine
Sara Jaye Weiss

Reginald the Vampire’s Savannah Basley, Jacob Batalon, Mandela Van Peebles, and Em Haine

Resident Alien’s Corey Reynolds, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk, executive producer and showrunner Chris Sheridan, and Alice Wetterlund
Sara Jaye Weiss

Resident Alien’s Corey Reynolds, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk, executive producer and showrunner Chris Sheridan, and Alice Wetterlund with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook

Resident Alien’s Levi Fiehler, Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk, Alice Wetterlund, Elizabeth Bowen, and Corey Reynolds
Sara Jaye Weiss

Resident Alien’s Levi Fiehler, Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk, Alice Wetterlund, Elizabeth Bowen, and Corey Reynolds

Resident Alien’s Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk, Alice Wetterlund, and Elizabeth Bowen
Sara Jaye Weiss

Resident Alien’s Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk, Alice Wetterlund, and Elizabeth Bowen

Star Trek: Lower Decks’ creator Mike McMahan, Noël Wells, Tawny Newsome, Dawnn Lewis, and Jack Quaid
Sara Jaye Weiss

Star Trek: Lower Decks’ creator Mike McMahan, Noël Wells, Tawny Newsome, Dawnn Lewis, and Jack Quaid

Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, creator Mike McMahan, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis
Sara Jaye Weiss

Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, creator Mike McMahan, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis

Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, creator Mike McMahan, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis
Sara Jaye Weiss

Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, creator Mike McMahan, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis

Star Trek: Picard’s Gates McFadden and Patrick Stewart
Sara Jaye Weiss

Star Trek: Picard’s Gates McFadden and Patrick Stewart

Star Trek: Picard’s Gates McFadden and Patrick Stewart
Sara Jaye Weiss

Star Trek: Picard’s Gates McFadden and Patrick Stewart

Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart signing his TV Guide Magazine cover
Sara Jaye Weiss

Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart signing his TV Guide Magazine cover

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Paul Wesley
Sara Jaye Weiss

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Paul Wesley

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount, Christina Chong, and Ethan Peck with TV Insider’s Andrea Towers
Sara Jaye Weiss

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount, Christina Chong, and Ethan Peck with TV Insider’s Andrea Towers

Tales of the Walking Dead’s Danny Ramirez, Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, and showrunner Channing Powell
Sara Jaye Weiss

Tales of the Walking Dead’s Danny Ramirez, Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, and showrunner Channing Powell

Tales of the Walking Dead’s Danny Ramirez, Terry Crews, and Samantha Morton
Sara Jaye Weiss

Tales of the Walking Dead’s Danny Ramirez, Terry Crews, and Samantha Morton

The Walking Dead’s Cailey Fleming, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Norman Reedus, and Lauren Ridloff
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Walking Dead’s Cailey Fleming, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Norman Reedus, and Lauren Ridloff with TV Insider’s Emily Aslanian

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Lauren Ridloff
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Lauren Ridloff

Samantha Morton of Tales of the Walking Dead, Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead
Sara Jaye Weiss

The Walking Dead reunion! Norman Reedus with Samantha Morton, now on Tales of the Walking Dead

What We Do in the Shadows’ Paul Simms, Harvey Guillen, Stefani Robinson, Kristen Schaal, and Matt Berry
Sara Jaye Weiss

What We Do in the Shadows’ Paul Simms, Harvey Guillen, Stefani Robinson, Kristen Schaal, and Matt Berry with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook

Evil

Mayans M.C.

Reginald the Vampire

Resident Alien

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Tales of the Walking Dead

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Orville: New Horizons

The Walking Dead

What We Do in the Shadows