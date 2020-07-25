For its 11th annual Comic-Con Fan Favorites Panel, TV Guide Magazine wasn't going to let COVID keep it from gathering together stars from genre TV's top shows.

Instead, the folks at TV's biggest cheerleader decided to go a little out of the box for the virtual 2020 [email protected] and recruited folks from shows that maybe wouldn't have gotten panels since they had either ended their runs or were waiting for renewals.

And wow, did that work out! We were able to bring together a must-see lineup including Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Chris Chalk (Gotham, Perry Mason), Ashleigh Murray (Katy Keene), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew). Also on hand? None other than Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Richard Harmon and Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) and Alex Newell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).

The panel, moderated by yours truly, proved to be yet another must-see event in which the assembled actors shared stories of fan interactions, the importance of inclusion, and the shows they're fans of themselves (hello, SpongeBob and Drag Race!).

It's a buffet of fun and frank talk, which is exactly what Fan Favorites has always about. And with [email protected] free for all this year, everyone can watch from their comfiest spot. So grab some ice cream, be nice in the comments and enjoy in its entirety, the 2020 Fan Favorites Panel. Enjoy!