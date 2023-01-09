‘Star Trek: Picard’: Patrick Stewart Says Third Season May Not Be Final One After All

Star Trek: Picard is airing its final season on Paramount+, but Patrick Stewart hopes it won’t be the last fans see of Jean-Luc Picard.

During Paramount+’s TCA press tour, when exec producer Alex Kurtzman alluded to more series coming to the sci-fi universe, Stewart added, “there’s still potential to return in the future after this season, despite it being the final one.”

“There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do and there are doors left open and we didn’t close all of them,” the iconic actor added.

Kurtzman added “anything is possible,” noting that “if the show blows the doors off the place, and we’re certainly hoping it will as we’re very proud of Season 3, who knows.”

Stewart originated the role of Captain Picard in the 1987 pilot episode for Star Trek: The Next Generation and continued his role for seven seasons, receiving a 1995 Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. From 1994 to 2002, he also portrayed Picard in four additional Star Trek movies.

In July, fans learned that also reprising their roles from The Next Generation in Season 3 are LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Brent Spiner (Data).

Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Terry Matalas is showrunner and exec produces alongside Kurtzman, Stewart, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin.

Star Trek: Picard, Final Season Premiere, Thursday, February 16, Paramount+