A single change can be dangerous, according to the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 trailer. And while we can’t wait to see exactly how that plays out, we’re more excited about the person Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is turning to for help in the new season.

Whoopi Goldberg joins the cast in Season 2, reprising her character of Guinan, the El-Aurian she played in Star Trek: The Next Generation. “I’m going to need some tea. Earl Grey. Piping hot,” she says when we first see her in the preview reuniting with Picard. “Your answers re not in the stars, and they never have been,” she tells him, before later warning, “I believe you have one final frontier yet to come.”

Also glimpsed in the new trailer is Q (John de Lancie) welcoming Picard “to the road not taken” and what ensues as a result. Watch the video below for more, plus check out the first photo of Goldberg and Stewart in Season 2 (premiering March 3) above.

Season 2, Paramount+ teases, “takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future — and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.”

In addition to Stewart, Goldberg, and de Lancie, Star Trek: Picard stars Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner. The second season will also see Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Picard has already been renewed for Season 3, which is currently in production. It’s part of Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe, which also includes Discovery and Strange New Worlds, both of which have been renewed for additional seasons. Discovery‘s fourth season continues on February 10, while Strange New Worlds‘ series premiere is set for May 5.

Star Trek: Picard, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 3, Paramount+