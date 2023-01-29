It’s not just the major The Next Generation reunion we have to look to look forward to in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, as the official trailer shows.

The new preview, which debuted during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game, offers a look at what’s to come for Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and those around him one last time (maybe?) as well as introduces two new characters. Plus, check out the final season key art (below) as well ahead of the February 16 premiere on Paramount+.

“You and I have traveled to the far reaches of space, but something’s different now. This is the end, my friend,” Riker (Jonathan Frakes) says. Watch the trailer above for a look at, along with all the TNG reunion goodness, the beginning of the final voyage, the life-and-death stakes, and an ominous warning from Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) to Jean-Luc to “trust no one.”

As the video also reveals, Ed Speleers and Todd Stashwick have joined the cast. Speleers will play a series regular character who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, while Stashwick will recur as captain of the U.S.S. Titan.

In the farewell for this Star Trek series, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

“[Jean-Luc] felt abandoned by Crusher — she just disappeared out of his life. He adored her and that was never resolved. [But she has a] surprise, when she appears, that thrills and then enrages him,” Stewart teased of that reunion to TV Insider.

Joining Stewart in the final season, along with Frakes, McFadden, and these new cast members, are LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.

Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin executive produce. Matalas also serves as showrunner.

Star Trek: Picard, Third and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, February 16, Paramount+