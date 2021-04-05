‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Teaser: John de Lancie Appearing as Q, Plus 2022 Premiere Date (VIDEO)

There’s a trickster coming to Star Trek: Picard, which is a treat for franchise fans.

As revealed in the first look at Season 2 of the Paramount+ series during the panel for First Contact Day — a celebration of April 5, 2063, the day humans first made contact with Vulcans in Star Trek: First Contact — John de Lancie will appear as his iconic Star Trek character, Q. We also now know that, with production underway, the series will return in 2022.

Q is a mischievous, omnipotent member of a race (also called Q) with power over time, space, the laws of physics, and reality itself. De Lancie has appeared as Q throughout the Star Trek franchise, including on The Next Generation (1987-1994), Deep Space Nine (1993), Voyager (1996, 2001), and Lower Decks (2020).

Patrick Stewart (who plays Jean-Luc Picard, as he was seen as on Star Trek: The Next Generation for seven seasons) is heard in the teaser detailing the concept of “the true final frontier,” otherwise known as “time.”

“Time can turn even our most impulsive, our most ill-considered actions into history. What we do in a crisis often weighs upon us less heavily than what we wish we had done, what could have been,” he says. “Time offers so many opportunities but never second chances.”

Watch the video below to the end for the “Q” tease.

Joining Stewart in the Season 2 cast are Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner.

Star Trek: Picard, Season 2, 2022, Paramount+