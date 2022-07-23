It’s no surprise that the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 character portraits are out of this world!

The new images were unveiled by executive producer Alex Kurtzman as part of the Paramount+ series’ presence — as part of a larger, Star Trek Universe panel — at San Diego Comic-Con. Star Trek: Picard‘s third and final season will premiere in 2023. Scroll down to check out the new art, plus don’t miss the new teaser featuring the cast below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Star Trek: Picard, which premiered in 2020, features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard (which he played for seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation), now in the next chapter of his life. Returning from the first two seasons are Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi). Joining them for the final episodes are Stewart’s TNG costars LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Brent Spiner (Data).

This reunion was announced in April. “I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said showrunner and executive producer Terry Matalas in a statement at the time. “So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Joining Matalas and Kurtzman as executive producers for Season 3 are Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin.

Star Trek: Picard, Third and Final Season, 2023, Paramount+