We’re yearning to see lovers Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) reunite in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. But as the story blasts off, the two characters are seemingly light years away from each other.

Seven is a commander in Starfleet on the U.S.S. Titan. So, has she forgotten Raffi? Ryan tells us emphatically that’s not the case. “There’s a deep love and deep bond and deep friendship and deep respect,” the actress says.

Raffi is in District Six on a mission that gets clearer as the season rolls out. Hurd agrees with her castmate that the two tough, powerful women are forever linked. “Seven will always hold a place in Raffi’s heart. Raffi will never let that go.”

But we think Seven and Raffi won’t be apart forever. “You’ll see some things,” Hurd hints.

Check out the video to hear more from the stars, who tease the exciting adventures coming up on the farewell season.

Star Trek: Picard, Steaming, Thursdays, Paramount +