‘Star Trek Day’ Returns With Panels for ‘Discovery,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ & More
Once again, Paramount+ is celebrating the day that started it all for Star Trek, and what makes the celebration even more special is this year marks the momentous 55th anniversary of The Original Series television premiere.
On Wednesday, September 8, fans can tune in to a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day beginning at 8:30/7:30c, for over two hours. Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton will host the event live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, featuring back-to-back in-person conversations with the Star Trek Universe’s casts and creative minds, “legacy moments” with iconic stars, and surprise appearances, announcements, and reveals. Jeff Russo, the composer of the main themes for Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, will be at the helm of the Star Trek Day stage with a live orchestra, performing Star Trek music throughout.
Star Trek Day honors the day on which the pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series, “The Man Trap,” premiered in 1966 and gives fans a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things in the franchise. With the series, creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and hope. (The stream and more information can be found at StarTrek.com/Day. The panels will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page and later available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+.)
Check out the schedule of panels below:
- Star Trek Prodigy, with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon.
- Star Trek: Discovery, with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise.
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.
- Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.
- Star Trek: Picard, with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing “Blue Skies,” which was featured in the Season 1 finale.
- Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry’s son and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the Star Trek creator’s indelible impact on science fiction and culture.
The “legacy moments” will feature iconic Star Trek cast members Cirroc Lofton (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Anthony Montgomery (Star Trek: Enterprise), Garrett Wang (Star Trek: Voyager), Takei, and Burton.
In addition to these panels, the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign is back. For every person who tweets using that hashtag, $1 will be donated and divided equally by Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation to organizations doing the real-world work of championing equality, social justice, the arts, and innovation.