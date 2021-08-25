‘Star Trek Day’ Returns With Panels for ‘Discovery,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ & More

Once again, Paramount+ is celebrating the day that started it all for Star Trek, and what makes the celebration even more special is this year marks the momentous 55th anniversary of The Original Series television premiere.

On Wednesday, September 8, fans can tune in to a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day beginning at 8:30/7:30c, for over two hours. Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton will host the event live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, featuring back-to-back in-person conversations with the Star Trek Universe’s casts and creative minds, “legacy moments” with iconic stars, and surprise appearances, announcements, and reveals. Jeff Russo, the composer of the main themes for Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, will be at the helm of the Star Trek Day stage with a live orchestra, performing Star Trek music throughout.

Star Trek Day honors the day on which the pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series, “The Man Trap,” premiered in 1966 and gives fans a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things in the franchise. With the series, creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and hope. (The stream and more information can be found at StarTrek.com/Day. The panels will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page and later available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+.)

Check out the schedule of panels below:

The “legacy moments” will feature iconic Star Trek cast members Cirroc Lofton (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Anthony Montgomery (Star Trek: Enterprise), Garrett Wang (Star Trek: Voyager), Takei, and Burton.

In addition to these panels, the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign is back. For every person who tweets using that hashtag, $1 will be donated and divided equally by Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation to organizations doing the real-world work of championing equality, social justice, the arts, and innovation.