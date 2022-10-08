‘Star Trek: Picard’ Teaser Shows Amanda Plummer as Final Season Villain (VIDEO)

The cast for Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season gets better and better. At the show’s New York Comic Con panel today, Saturday, October 8, fans learned that Emmy-winning actress Amanda Plummer will be a big bad in the action to come.

The actress, daughter of the late Christoper Plummer, has three Emmys and a Tony Award to her name, and she has made her mark on the big screen, too, in films including The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

In Picard, she’ll play Vadic, “the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard [Patrick Stewart] and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise,” as Paramount+ explains.

The trailer for Season 3, shown at Sunday’s NYCC event, shows Vedic seeking vengeance against Picard and vowing that “the night will brighten with the ashes of the Federation.”

And it shows Picard’s old colleagues from Star Trek: The Next Generation in Vadic’s crosshairs as well. Picard receives a distress call from Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), who says she’s being hunted. Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), meanwhile, is surprised that Picard roped in William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Wolf (Michael Dorn). And Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) detects an “all-consuming darkness” on a ship the crew explores.

The clip also features the return of The Next Generation alum Brent Spiner, reprising the role of Data’s brother-android Lore, and TNG guest-star Daniel Davis, back as the villain Professor Moriarty.

Paramount+ announced the additions of Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) and Mica Burton (Critical Role) as recurring stars on Picard. Chestnut will play Geordi La Forge, Geordi’s eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan, while Burton will play Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge’s youngest daughter and one of his colleagues.

Star Trek: Picard, Third & Final Season Premiere, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Paramount