‘Star Trek’ Stars Old & New Turn Out for ‘Picard’ Final Season Premiere (PHOTOS)

Martin Holmes
Comments
LeVar Burton, Michelle Hurd, Sir Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Star Trek: Picard

 More

Patrick Stewart oozed class at the premiere of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which took place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Thursday (February 9) night.

The Emmy-nominated actor walked the red carpet in a stylish orange jacket and brown pants as he was joined by his Star Trek co-stars, both past and present.

This included Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher in The Next Generation; LeVar Burton, who portrayed Geordi La Forge; Michael Dorn, who played Worf; and Jonathan Frakes, who starred as William T. Riker, all of whom will appear in Season 3.

Star Trek: Picard debuted on January 23, 2020, on CBS All Access (later rebranded as Paramount+). The series revolves around Stewart’s retired Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard, beginning 20 years after his last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis. It follows Picard as he adapts to old age before he’s drawn into a new adventure after a visit by an apparent daughter of Data, one of several new synthetic beings, or “synths.”

'Star Trek: Picard' Trailer Teases Final Voyage
Related

'Star Trek: Picard' Trailer Teases Final Voyage

In addition to Stewart, the series stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner.

Check out some of the best photos from the Season 3 premiere event below.

Star Trek: Picard, Final Season, Premieres, Thursday, February 16, Paramount+

Sir Patrick Stewart at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Patrick Stewart

LeVar Burton and Jeri Ryan at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

LeVar Burton & Jeri Ryan

Michelle Hurd at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Michelle Hurd

Michael Dorn at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Michael Dorn

Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Patrick Stewart & Gates McFadden

Jonathan Frakes at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Jonathan Frakes

Jeri Ryan at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Jeri Ryan

Jonathan Frakes, Sir Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Jonathan Frakes, Sir Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, & Michael Dorn

Tawny Newsome at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Tawny Newsome

Kate McNamara at Picard premiere
David Livingston/Getty Images

Kate McNamara

Star Trek: Picard

Gates McFadden

LeVar Burton

Patrick Stewart

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Daniel Henney and Matthew Gray Gubler in 'Criminal Minds'
1
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Reid & Simmons Updates
Liam McIntyre in SPARTACUS: WAR OF THE DAMNED
2
‘Spartacus’ Returning to Starz With All New Sequel Series
Burt Bacharach
3
Music Legend Burt Bacharach Dies at 94
Peter Mendoza, Fabrizio Guido, Juliet Rylance & Matthew Rhys in 'Perry Mason' Season 2
4
Meet the Cast & Characters of ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2
Rihanna speaks at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference
5
Who Should Be Rihanna’s Guest Performer During Super Bowl Halftime?