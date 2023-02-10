‘Star Trek’ Stars Old & New Turn Out for ‘Picard’ Final Season Premiere (PHOTOS)

Patrick Stewart oozed class at the premiere of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which took place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Thursday (February 9) night.

The Emmy-nominated actor walked the red carpet in a stylish orange jacket and brown pants as he was joined by his Star Trek co-stars, both past and present.

This included Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher in The Next Generation; LeVar Burton, who portrayed Geordi La Forge; Michael Dorn, who played Worf; and Jonathan Frakes, who starred as William T. Riker, all of whom will appear in Season 3.

Star Trek: Picard debuted on January 23, 2020, on CBS All Access (later rebranded as Paramount+). The series revolves around Stewart’s retired Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard, beginning 20 years after his last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis. It follows Picard as he adapts to old age before he’s drawn into a new adventure after a visit by an apparent daughter of Data, one of several new synthetic beings, or “synths.”

In addition to Stewart, the series stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner.

Check out some of the best photos from the Season 3 premiere event below.

Star Trek: Picard, Final Season, Premieres, Thursday, February 16, Paramount+