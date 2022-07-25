Comic-Con Portraits of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ ‘Picard’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Casts (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, Picard
Maarten de Boer

In addition to all the scoop we get out of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (and there’s a lot of it!), we also have amazing portraits of the stars of our favorite shows.

During the in-person convention, the casts of three shows in the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+Strange New Worlds (Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong, and Paul Wesley), Picard (Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden), and Lower Decks (Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Dawnn Lewis, and creator Mike McMahan)— dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded.

Scroll down for a look at those stars having fun at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Maarten de Boer

The Cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Anson Mount of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Anson Mount

Ethan Peck of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Ethan Peck

Celia Rose Gooding of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Celia Rose Gooding

Christina Chong of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Christina Chong

Paul Wesley of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Paul Wesley

Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Picard‘s Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden

Star Trek: Lower Decks' Jack Quaid
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Jack Quaid

Tawny Newsome of Star Trek: Lower Decks
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Tawny Newsome

Noël Wells of Star Trek: Lower Decks
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Noël Wells

Dawnn Lewis of Star Trek: Lower Decks
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Dawnn Lewis

Mike McMahan of Star Trek: Lower Decks
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Mike McMahan

