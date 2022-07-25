In addition to all the scoop we get out of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (and there’s a lot of it!), we also have amazing portraits of the stars of our favorite shows.

During the in-person convention, the casts of three shows in the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+ — Strange New Worlds (Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong, and Paul Wesley), Picard (Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden), and Lower Decks (Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Dawnn Lewis, and creator Mike McMahan)— dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded.

Scroll down for a look at those stars having fun at San Diego Comic-Con.