April 7 marks National Beer Day, a commemoration of the day in 1933 when the Cullen-Harrison Act went into effect in the United States. That legislation legalized the sale of alcoholic beverages of 3.2% ABV or lower at a time when harder drinks were still prohibited.

Here at TV Insider, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate National Beer Day with your readers than to grab a cold one with our favorite bartenders from the screen. From a 19th-century saloon owner to a 24th-century spaceship tapster, these are the characters we’re toasted today.