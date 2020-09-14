15 Categories to Watch at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Can’t get enough award show action? You don’t have to wait until the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, September 20 to watch your TV favorites pick up trophies. Beginning September 14, the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys will air across five nights, with Nailed It’s Nicole Byer hosting the proceedings—and possibly winning Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program!

You can tune into Emmys.com at 8/7c on four nights to watch the presentations of certain categories—reality and non-fiction categories on Monday, September 14; variety on Tuesday, September 15; and scripted on Wednesday, September 16, and Thursday, September 17—before watching FXX to catch the final night of presentations at 8/7c on Saturday, September 19.

And in case you need enticement to watch, keep reading. We’ve rounded up some of the most exciting categories of the year, including the nominations for Jennifer Lopez, Shangela, and even Buzz Aldrin.

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph is up against herself in this category—nominated for both The Good Place and Saturday Night Live—and she’ll also compete against A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Angela Bassett, The Politician’s Bette Midler, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Wanda Sykes, and SNL’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

On the drama side, Black Mirror’s Andrew Scott is vying against The Outsider’s Jason Bateman, Succession’s James Cromwell, The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito, This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones, and The Morning Show’s Martin Short for the Outstanding Guest Actor trophy.

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

If Love Is Blind helped get you through quarantine times, you might be rooting for it to beat Antiques Roadshow, Queer Eye, Shark Tank, and A Very Brady Renovation in this category.

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program



In the unstructured field, meanwhile, VH1’s RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked is up against HBO’s We’re Here, a show starring Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela.

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)



Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show is up against the 2020 Oscars, the 2020 Golden Globes, the 2019 Tonys, and Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times.”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series



Quibi could take home its first Emmys if its Most Dangerous Game or Reno 911! takes this category.

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance



The Simpsons’ Hank Azaria and Nancy Cartwright have some fresh competition this year, including The Mandalorian’s Taika Waititi and Central Park’s Leslie Odom Jr.

Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming



The nominees in this field include two American heroes: former astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, who shot the footage in the CNN film Apollo 11.

Outstanding Main Title Design



Main titles often get overlooked—thanks for nothing, “Skip Intro” button—but this year’s standouts include the intros for The Politician, The Morning Show, Watchmen, and Westworld.

Outstanding Period Costumes



What will reign victorious: The regal finery of The Crown? The 1940s glam of Hollywood? The 1960s fashion of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? The 1970s styles of Mrs. America? Or the ballroom extravaganza of Pose?

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The characters of Pose always serve face, but will the show’s makeup artists beat those of American Horror Story: 1984, Hollywood, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Star Trek: Picard?

Outstanding Music Composition (3 categories)

The composers nominated in the Creative Arts’ three music composition categories include The Crown’s Martin Phipps, The Mandalorian’s Ludwig Göransson, Watchmen’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and Becoming’s Kamasi Washington.

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

If you’ve been blown away by the CGI in Lost in Space, The Mandalorian, Stranger Things, Watchmen, or Westworld, be sure to check out this category.

2020 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Saturday, September 19, 8/7c, FXX