Ozark
A financial adviser and his family are forced to relocate after dealings with a drug cartel go awry.
October 13, 4:00 pm
Q&A
Michael Mosley Compares His 'Criminal Minds' & 'Castle' Baddies
September 21, 3:30 pm
How Did the Shows With the Most Emmys Noms Do?
August 23, 10:00 am
Where to Stream 'Watchmen,' 'The Crown' & More 2020 Emmy Nominees
August 18, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: An 'Ozark' Oversight, Cooking With Amy, a Musical 'Diana,' 'Blue Bloods' Crossover Dreams & More
July 29, 2:15 pm
Where to Watch the Shows With the Most Emmy Nominations in 2020
July 27, 10:00 am
PaleyFest LA Lineup: 'Outlander,' 'Ozark,' 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' & More
June 30, 11:00 am
Netflix's 'Ozark' to Return With Expanded Fourth & Final Season
May 23, 5:00 pm
A Full Breakdown of Our Quarantine TV Viewing Habits
March 27, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Ozark,' 'Making the Cut' Lead Streaming Premieres, Chuck Norris Visits 'Hawaii,' PBS Visits 'Inn at Little Washington'
March 25, 9:00 am
Q&A
'Ozark's Janet McTeer Teases Shifting Dynamics in Season 3
March 14, 1:00 pm
Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)
March 5, 11:45 am
The Byrdes Are 'All In' in the 'Ozark' Season 3 Trailer (PHOTOS)
March 4, 9:00 am
Preview
What's Next on 'HTGAWM,' 'Ozark' & More Returning Favorites
March 1, 5:00 pm
9 TV Shows Viewers Think Are Literally Too Dark (VIDEO)
January 14, 10:00 am
PaleyFest LA 2020 Schedule: 'The Mandalorian,' 'The Boys,' 'NCIS' & More
December 29, 2019, 5:00 pm
52 Fictional TV Homes and Where to Find Them (PHOTOS)
September 18, 2019, 11:30 am
Emmys 2019: Matt Roush Gives His Drama Series & Acting Predictions
July 5, 2019, 11:00 am
Emmys 2019: Matt Roush's Predictions & Wish List of Nominees
