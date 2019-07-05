Ozark

Ozark

A financial adviser and his family are forced to relocate after dealings with a drug cartel go awry.

Michael Mosley Criminal Minds Everett Lynch Castle 3XK
Q&A

Michael Mosley Compares His 'Criminal Minds' & 'Castle' Baddies

 Schitt's Creek Cast Ozark Julia Garner Watchmen Stars

How Did the Shows With the Most Emmys Noms Do?

 The Crown; Watchmen; Little Fires Everywhere

Where to Stream 'Watchmen,' 'The Crown' & More 2020 Emmy Nominees

 ozark julia garner tom pelphrey

Ask Matt: An 'Ozark' Oversight, Cooking With Amy, a Musical 'Diana,' 'Blue Bloods' Crossover Dreams & More

 Emmys 2020 Most Nominations Where to Watch

Where to Watch the Shows With the Most Emmy Nominations in 2020

 Outlander, Heartstrings, Ozark

PaleyFest LA Lineup: 'Outlander,' 'Ozark,' 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' & More

 Ozark Jason Bateman Laura Linney

Netflix's 'Ozark' to Return With Expanded Fourth & Final Season

 Ozark

A Full Breakdown of Our Quarantine TV Viewing Habits

 Ozark Season 3 Netflix

Worth Watching: 'Ozark,' 'Making the Cut' Lead Streaming Premieres, Chuck Norris Visits 'Hawaii,' PBS Visits 'Inn at Little Washington'

 Ozark Season 3 Janet McTeer
Q&A

'Ozark's Janet McTeer Teases Shifting Dynamics in Season 3

 NCIS: Los Angeles

Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)

 Ozark Season 3

The Byrdes Are 'All In' in the 'Ozark' Season 3 Trailer (PHOTOS)

 Spring TV 2020 HTGAWM Killing Eve Ozark Preview
Preview

What's Next on 'HTGAWM,' 'Ozark' & More Returning Favorites

 Dark TV Shows, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, American Horror Story, Game of Thrones

9 TV Shows Viewers Think Are Literally Too Dark (VIDEO)

 Untitled design (6)

PaleyFest LA 2020 Schedule: 'The Mandalorian,' 'The Boys,' 'NCIS' & More

 TV Homes Poster

52 Fictional TV Homes and Where to Find Them (PHOTOS)

 Emmy drama picks

Emmys 2019: Matt Roush Gives His Drama Series & Acting Predictions

 Roush Emmy wish list

Emmys 2019: Matt Roush's Predictions & Wish List of Nominees