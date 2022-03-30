What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in April 2022

Netflix is gearing up for a strong April as the streamer unveils its listings for the month. Among the highlights are returning favorites, some of which are making their final bows.

Keep an eye out for new seasons of Elite, Selling Sunset, and Russian Doll, the latter of which hasn’t streamed new episodes since early 2019. And don’t miss the final episodes of Ozark and Grace and Frankie, which both arrive towards the end of the month. Plus, get a chance to catch up on Better Call Saul when the show’s fifth season arrives ahead of its AMC return.

For the full listing of what’s coming and going from Netflix in April 2022, scroll down the list, below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

April TBA

Hold Tight — NETFLIX SERIES

The Taming of the Shrew — NETFLIX FILM

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with the Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 6

Furioza — NETFLIX FILM

Green Mothers’ Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES

April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass — NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Lines — NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Metal Lords — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger & Bunny 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — NETFLIX FILM

April 9

My Liberation Notes — NETFLIX SERIES

Our Blues — NETFLIX SERIES

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

Hard Cell — NETFLIX SERIES

The Creature Cases — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Our Great National Parks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Smother-in-Law — NETFLIX SERIES

Today We Fix the World — NETFLIX FILM

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal — NETFLIX SERIES

Choose or Die — NETFLIX FILM

Heirs to the Land — NETFLIX SERIES

Mai — NETFLIX SERIES

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God — NETFLIX FILM

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 20

The Marked Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

Russian Doll: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Turning Point — NETFLIX FILM

Yakamoz S-245 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 21

All About Gila — NETFLIX COMEDY

He’s Expecting — NETFLIX SERIES

April 22

Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM

Heartstopper — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling Sunset: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Lives of Lea — NETFLIX SERIES

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show — NETFLIX SERIES

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silverton Siege — NETFLIX FILM

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bubble — NETFLIX ANIME

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — NETFLIX SERIES

Honeymoon with My Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rumspringa — NETFLIX FILM

YOUTH v GOV

Leaving This Month:

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7

Truth or Dare

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Florida Project

House of the Witch

About Time

Miss Sloane

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

The Artist

August: Osage County

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town